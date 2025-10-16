Rep. Elise Stefanik Gives Fiery Comment to NYT Hack About 'Islamophobic Attacks' on Zohran Mamdani

Emma G. Fitzsimmons has published a piece in the New York Times on Thursday about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani facing "Islamophobic attacks" after an interview on Fox News in which he talked about Hamas.

Mamdani Faces Islamophobic Attacks After Comments About Hamas: https://t.co/Ck9FKDM8qM — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) October 16, 2025

Fitzsimmons writes that Republicans have pounced on Mamdani's statements:

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, faced vitriolic attacks that suggested he was a terrorist sympathizer after he gave an indirect answer to a question on Wednesday about whether Hamas should lay down arms and step aside in Gaza. Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican ally of President Trump and likely candidate for governor of New York next year, called Mr. Mamdani a “jihadist.”

Just to clarify, what was the question, and what was his indirect answer? Ah, this is where Martha MacCallum asked Mamdani, who once posted "Ban all guns," if Hamas should give up its weapons. His indirect answer? "I believe that a future here in New York City is affordable for all." Pressed on the issue, Mamdani added, "I don't have any opinions on the future of Hamas." Really? No opinions on the future of Hamas? None?

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is described in the story as "long-known for making incendiary statements," said on a radio show on Thursday that Mamdani was “a full-blown jihadist who has called for the genocide of Jews.”

The Times reached out to Stefanik for comment, giving her less than half an hour to respond before publishing the story.

Hi @nytimes hack @emmagf !



You asked us for a comment at 5:28 pm for a lengthy story you published at 5:43 pm. Epitome of @nytimes hackdom.



Here is my statement in full 👇



“I call Zohran Mamdani a jihadist because he is. Zohran Mamdani is a raging antisemite. Mamdani is the… https://t.co/bFWORDsMeF — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 16, 2025

Her full statement:

“I call Zohran Mamdani a jihadist because he is. Zohran Mamdani is a raging antisemite. Mamdani is the definition of a jihadist as he supports Hamas terrorists which he did as recently as yesterday when he refused to call for Hamas terrorists to put down their arms — the same Hamas terrorist group that slaughtered civilians including New Yorkers on October 7, 2023. He is Kathy Hochul’s endorsed jihadist Communist who she has empowered to destroy New York City. It’s why the New York State Democrat Party Chair refuses to support him. It’s why multiple Democrat Members of Congress refuse to support him. It’s why Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have still not endorsed him. Because Zohran is a jihadist who will destroy New York.”

Jihadist or not, he will destroy New York.

Zohran's father, Mahmood Mamdani, wrote in 2004 that "Suicide bombing needs to be understood as a feature of modern political violence rather than stigmatized as a mark of barbarism." Note the year -- this was right after hundreds of Israeli women and children had been murdered… https://t.co/XGfzVmGBB2 pic.twitter.com/BEm6PSlAnk — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 16, 2025

The post continues:

… in Palestinian suicide bombings. Zohran has never disavowed his father's support for jihad. He currently supports Hamas. He wants Hamas to keep its weapons so it can continue its jihad. He wants to keep criminals on the streets so they can terrorize people. Zohran is a jihadist. No question.

Hi Elise,

Autocorrect changed propagandist to hack. — Bruce (@brubeedoobee) October 16, 2025

So hack, what do you think about that beat down? — CFurg (@furgerson23) October 16, 2025

Mamdani isn’t facing “attacks”—he’s facing accountability. This is the same guy who rapped about the Holy Land Five (convicted Hamas funders), refuses to demand Hamas disarm, and treats antisemitic chants like “globalize the intifada” as protest poetry. His father called suicide… — CityDeskNYC (@CityDeskNYC) October 16, 2025

The post continues:

… bombers “soldiers” post-9/11, and Zohran’s never disowned that filth. Stefanik’s right: Mamdani’s a security threat wrapped in progressive slogans. He’s not just soft on Hamas—he’s soft on every criminal, every radical, every destabilizing force eating NYC alive. Adams fights crime; Mamdani coddles it. The DSA’s golden boy isn’t misunderstood—he’s dangerous. New Yorkers deserve leaders who call terrorists terrorists, not rap verses praising their financiers.

Is it Islamophobic to call someone a jihadist if they can't denounce Hamas?

