NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 15, 2025
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Louisiana v. Callais case on Wednesday regarding race-based redistricting in the state. As we reported earlier, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stunned us all with her stupidity by comparing black people with the disabled, reasoning that not being able to create majority black congressional districts is the same as not being able to enter a building before the ADA was passed. "They don't have equal access to the voting system. They're disabled," she actually said.

Another low point (but not that low) came later in the day when Janai Nelson, arguing for a second majority-black district in Louisiana, explained that the problem is that white Democrats won't vote for black candidates, even if they're Democrats.

White Democrats won't vote for black Democrats? Sounds like a problem the Democrats have to work out for themselves.

It's just assumed that all blacks are Democrats, and all white men are racist Republicans.

It sure sounded like it.

Wise Latina Justice Sonia Sotomayor echoed the argument.

The post continues:

… there's no reason to think they would have a second district. NONE...their argument is because these Democrats happen to be BLACK, they get a second district! If they were all white, we all agree they wouldn't get a second district. That is *literally* the definition of race subordinating traditional principles.

This is embarrassing for the Supreme Court. At least most of the justices are reasonably sane.

