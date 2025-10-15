NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Louisiana v. Callais case on Wednesday regarding race-based redistricting in the state. As we reported earlier, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stunned us all with her stupidity by comparing black people with the disabled, reasoning that not being able to create majority black congressional districts is the same as not being able to enter a building before the ADA was passed. "They don't have equal access to the voting system. They're disabled," she actually said.

Another low point (but not that low) came later in the day when Janai Nelson, arguing for a second majority-black district in Louisiana, explained that the problem is that white Democrats won't vote for black candidates, even if they're Democrats.

NAACP lawyer argues at SCOTUS that it's necessary to create race-based congressional districts because "white Democrats were not voting for black candidates whether they were Democrats or not." pic.twitter.com/PlTPSYNqye — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! NAACP lawyer came before the Supreme Court and said the quiet part out loud



Janai Nelson said we need race-based districts because: "white Democrats were not voting for black candidates whether they were Democrats or not!"



This is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/FvH68y8u8n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

White Democrats won't vote for black Democrats? Sounds like a problem the Democrats have to work out for themselves.

Yet white people in several VRA states have proven they will elect black republicans from majority-white districts.



Seems like the issue is with Democrats not the rest of us. 🤔 — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) October 15, 2025

😳... That’s not a legal argument: “People aren’t voting the way I want them to vote.”



The NAACP attorney should be embarrassed to make such a pathetic statement to the court. — Colin Glassey - Author (@cglassey_author) October 15, 2025

I guess Obama wasn’t really elected. — Blue Ridge Balrog 🏔 (@FeastOnHisFlesh) October 15, 2025

"We have to be racist so the maps won't be racist" is a bold argument. — B Rob (@robisonbw) October 15, 2025

Here's the evidence she has: pic.twitter.com/BEKCCNHJDl — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 15, 2025

Why is she only focused on white Democrats & black candidates as the issue? Is this the only option? What about black Republican voters & black Republican candidates? That can be an option in the district too. The NAACP refuses to acknowledge black Republican constituents exist. — “Mad” Anthony Wayne (@scottv470) October 15, 2025

It's just assumed that all blacks are Democrats, and all white men are racist Republicans.

Did she just call the Democrat Party Racist? pic.twitter.com/JfqgNgWiF1 — R2D2 (@hoopster26) October 15, 2025

It sure sounded like it.

Wait until black democrats find out what white democrats really think of them. They would vote overwhelmingly republican if they knew. — SenChasSumner (@SenCharlesSumn1) October 15, 2025

Say you're racist without saying you're racist...🤔 — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) October 15, 2025

That is INSANE… 🤯 … basically she arguing that “The whole Democrats party needs race-based congressional districts to combat the race-based voting of whites in the Democrat Party”. — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) October 15, 2025

So she’s a black woman supporting racial districting by saying that the party’s white voters never vote for black candidates. And yet 90% of black people support the party, keeping them in power.



Do they ever listen to themselves and discern the implications of what they say? — BNOneil (@CBurrdog4ever) October 15, 2025

Wise Latina Justice Sonia Sotomayor echoed the argument.

🚨 JUST IN: Liberal SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor's argument in favor of black Congressional districts was just PUMMELED in front of the entire court🔥



SOTOMAYOR: Even white Republicans or white Democrats won't vote for black candidates!



MOOPPAN: If these were white Democrats,… pic.twitter.com/m0wfyUKh28 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

… there's no reason to think they would have a second district. NONE...their argument is because these Democrats happen to be BLACK, they get a second district! If they were all white, we all agree they wouldn't get a second district. That is *literally* the definition of race subordinating traditional principles.

If her argument was true, how did Obama get elected?



Or did he? — dianna morgan (@diannamorg78815) October 15, 2025

"SOTOMAYOR: Even white Republicans or white Democrats won't vote for black candidates!"



Excuse me? That's a pretty serious insinuation. Does she mean all white voters? Some of them? Are they taking any other factors into consideration or is race alone what determines their vote? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 15, 2025

This is embarrassing for the Supreme Court. At least most of the justices are reasonably sane.

