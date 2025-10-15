Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military Fires on Americans

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 15, 2025
Twitter

Does this guy shop for eyeglass frames at the same place Eric Swalwell does, or what? This guy demonstrates that maybe males don't have to have the requisite septum piercing to make threatening videos, but he does have the goofy glasses. 

As we reported on Monday, a white liberal TikToker, who admitted she didn't own a firearm, described that she couldn't understand why armed citizens weren't "shooting back" at ICE. What does she think is going on out there? There's no Antifa, just a group of peaceful protesters dressed up in inflatable frog and dinosaur and unicorn costumes dancing around trying in vain to provoke ICE agents and National Guard troops.

This guy wants to make it clear that YOU DO REALIZE that if U.S. troops fire on American citizens, then he and his imaginary friends will have no choice but to fight back. The ones doing the firing are nuts like the sniper in Dallas who shot at an ICE detention facility and managed to kill an illegal alien in the process.

Even Rep. Nancy Mace got in on this one:

How about if you try telling your friends to stop shooting at ICE facilities and ramming ICE vehicles with their cars? YOU DO REALIZE that the Left are the violent ones.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

