AWFL TikToker Asks Why We Aren't 'Shooting Back' at ICE

This editor has said many times that he doesn't understand what compels people to fire up their iPhone camera, shoot video of themselves making threats, and then post to TikTok, hoping it gets as many views as possible. TikTok does have value, we suppose, as it shows us what's really going on in the heads of liberals.

This AWFL doesn't own a firearm, but she wants to know why those people who are armed aren't "shooting back" at ICE agents as they do their jobs.

Tiktoker calls for citizens to shoot at ICE agents while they work @FBIDirectorKash @DHSgov @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/lLBUtUAwWd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2025

“why aren’t other people committing crimes I want them to commit while I make Tik Toks?" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2025

Who's going to tell her who the armed citizens are??? — Mainstreet Media Utah (@MediaUtah) October 13, 2025

This chick has probably never been in a fight in her life, but thinks she'll win a gunfight with federal officers.



Hollywood fantasies and low IQ are an odd mix. — d (@D33D33D123) October 13, 2025

That wasn't just a question. She clearly stated she would attack ICE agents if she saw them and encouraged others to do so. — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithKY) October 13, 2025

This editor is still hung up on the "shooting back" idea. At whom, exactly, are ICE shooting?

What does she mean shoot "back" at them? Can someone show me a video of ICE agents shooting at people? — ن ΑΛΕξΑΜΕΝΟϹ FIDELIS (@basedevolver) October 13, 2025

This is the rhetoric and behavior that can't be tolerated at all. Examples need to be made. Show her a jail cell. — Stefanie (@MidWestStef) October 13, 2025

Can you imagine the level of lunacy required to say this on camera and then share it with the world on purpose.



She must really want to be locked up. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) October 13, 2025

She won’t do it, though. Might have to go to prison, and that wouldn’t work well with her social agenda. — Eddie (@EPR755) October 13, 2025

@RealTomHoman should help explain it to her. — Insearchoftruth (@Insearchof_0823) October 13, 2025

This is what Democrat rhetoric and the MSM have created. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) October 13, 2025

Have most Democrats become violent insurrectionists, or is she an anomaly?



*Rhetorical question — ⚔️ Δοῦλος Χριστοῦ ⚔️ (@RichardAMcGough) October 13, 2025

I thought liberals hated guns. Weird. — GeekTime TV (@GeekTimeNet) October 13, 2025

She doesn't have a gun. She just wonders why citizens who do have guns aren't shooting at federal agents as they do their jobs.

Why isn't she on the front lines at an ICE facility trying to block ICE from taking illegal alien child rapists and fentanyl dealers into custody?

