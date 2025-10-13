AWFL TikToker Asks Why We Aren't 'Shooting Back' at ICE

Ayanna Pressley’s Stolen Land Whining: Gripes on Indigenous Day, Keeps Martha’s Vineyard M...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 13, 2025
Twitchy

This editor has said many times that he doesn't understand what compels people to fire up their iPhone camera, shoot video of themselves making threats, and then post to TikTok, hoping it gets as many views as possible. TikTok does have value, we suppose, as it shows us what's really going on in the heads of liberals. 

This AWFL doesn't own a firearm, but she wants to know why those people who are armed aren't "shooting back" at ICE agents as they do their jobs.

This editor is still hung up on the "shooting back" idea. At whom, exactly, are ICE shooting?

She doesn't have a gun. She just wonders why citizens who do have guns aren't shooting at federal agents as they do their jobs.

Why isn't she on the front lines at an ICE facility trying to block ICE from taking illegal alien child rapists and fentanyl dealers into custody?

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE TIKTOK

