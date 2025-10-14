'The Tables Will Turn': Gov. JB Pritzker Warns ICE Agents They May Be Prosecuted in the Future

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is 100 percent committed to protecting illegal aliens and other criminals against the federal government. He's already tried to incite violence against federal agents by comparing them to Nazis: "In the early days of the Nazi regime, they started slowly but surely taking away people's rights. And what we're seeing now is the very same thing," he said. Yes, taking away people's rights to live here illegally and to commit crimes is the very same thing. He also talks tough — perhaps practicing for the Democratic primary debates — telling the Trump administration, "If you come for my people, you come through me." "His" people.

Now, Pritzker is warning ICE agents that they might be prosecuted under the next Democratic administration.

BREAKING - JB Pritzker is now threatening ICE agents, saying that if Republicans lose power in 2028, the next Democrat president will prosecute them. pic.twitter.com/adCVWHFQqi — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 14, 2025

Talk about acting like a thug.

John Binder reports for Breitbart:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is suggesting Democrats may attempt to prosecute Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for enforcing federal immigration law. During an interview with FOX 32 Chicago this week, Pritzker proposed prosecuting DHS officials and ICE agents for arresting illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of Illinois. “The tables will turn one day,” Prtizker told reporter Paris Schutz. … Pritzker said he was in talks with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) and other attorneys regarding a potential criminal investigation into DHS officials and ICE agents.

For enforcing the law? — Chuck Flint (@ChuckAFlint) October 14, 2025

Sounds exactly like the political lawfare he’s always accusing Trump of doing. 😂😂😂 — jennifer wellman (@jenwell41) October 14, 2025

How is this not interfering with law enforcement? Gov Super Size needs to have a visit from the DOJ. Today! — TeaPartyOG (@TeaPartyOGs) October 14, 2025

A governor threatening to imprison federal agents when his party gets power for doing their jobs and following the law. Who are the ones running a fiefdom? — Tdublives (@Tdublives) October 14, 2025

Um...prosecuted for what, exactly? Obeying the law? Supporting the law?



I know that seems very foreign to your way of thinking, but those of us who live in the real world, it's normal. It's right. — Dave Foxx (@DaveFoxx1) October 14, 2025

Exactly. Prosecuted for detaining people in the country illegally? But Pritzker doesn't consider that a crime.

Translation: We don’t prosecute criminals, just those bastards that dare to enforce laws. — Trevor Donarski (@donarski) October 14, 2025

JB Pritzker is fighting hard to hand over Illinois to criminal factions.

Yes - it looks like a difficult road for him, but daily he finds the energy and vision to stand his ground, and help those who hurt others. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) October 14, 2025

As he said, those are "his people."

Add federal vs state jurisdiction to the list of things he’s wrong about. — TheJigIsUp (@G1010912) October 14, 2025

No. I believe the Vance administration will continue to support law enforcement. Especially, when they’re enforcing the laws. Not ignoring some of them. — Patriot Tom (@The_Spectre6) October 14, 2025

We think the governor is predicting a Prtizker administration after Trump leaves office and not a Vance administration. He's chomping at the bit for the power to prosecute federal agents for doing their jobs enforcing the law.

