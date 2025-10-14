'The Tables Will Turn': Gov. JB Pritzker Warns ICE Agents They May Be Prosecuted in the Future

'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is 100 percent committed to protecting illegal aliens and other criminals against the federal government. He's already tried to incite violence against federal agents by comparing them to Nazis: "In the early days of the Nazi regime, they started slowly but surely taking away people's rights. And what we're seeing now is the very same thing," he said. Yes, taking away people's rights to live here illegally and to commit crimes is the very same thing. He also talks tough — perhaps practicing for the Democratic primary debates — telling the Trump administration, "If you come for my people, you come through me." "His" people.

Now, Pritzker is warning ICE agents that they might be prosecuted under the next Democratic administration.

Talk about acting like a thug.

John Binder reports for Breitbart:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is suggesting Democrats may attempt to prosecute Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for enforcing federal immigration law.

During an interview with FOX 32 Chicago this week, Pritzker proposed prosecuting DHS officials and ICE agents for arresting illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

“The tables will turn one day,” Prtizker told reporter Paris Schutz.

Pritzker said he was in talks with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) and other attorneys regarding a potential criminal investigation into DHS officials and ICE agents.

Exactly. Prosecuted for detaining people in the country illegally? But Pritzker doesn't consider that a crime.

As he said, those are "his people."

We think the governor is predicting a Prtizker administration after Trump leaves office and not a Vance administration. He's chomping at the bit for the power to prosecute federal agents for doing their jobs enforcing the law.

***

