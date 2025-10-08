Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
Debunking the 'Schumer Shutdown' Myths: Why Democrats Own This Government Standoff
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Challenges CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Visit Embattled ICE Facility...
Tim Kaine: The Lesson From Jay Jones Is Dems Can Wish Republicans and...
Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather...

Illinois Gov. Pritzker Says He's Defending People In the Country Illegally Who Haven't Committed a Crime

Doug P. | 6:40 PM on October 08, 2025
AngieArtist

The Democrats continue the full court press attempt to make their top priorities abundantly clear. The Left's fight to protect their most cherished Demographic, illegal aliens, is continuing this week. 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker even called them "my people":

Going through, or around, Pritzker might be equally difficult, but in any case the IL governor followed that up with an equally insane claim. People who entered the U.S. illegally shouldn't be picked up just because they haven't committed a crime. Watch the video via @WesternLensman: 

"They happen to be undocumented"? Is that so? 

Pritzker and the Dems say "happen to be undocumented" because even they know a sentence like "people who entered the U.S. illegally haven't committed a crime" sounds ridiculously stupid. 

*****

