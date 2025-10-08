Illinois Gov. Pritzker Says He's Defending People In the Country Illegally Who Haven't Committed a Crime

The Democrats continue the full court press attempt to make their top priorities abundantly clear. The Left's fight to protect their most cherished Demographic, illegal aliens, is continuing this week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker even called them "my people":

If you come for my people, you come through me. pic.twitter.com/uh8nHxBPaA — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 8, 2025

Going through, or around, Pritzker might be equally difficult, but in any case the IL governor followed that up with an equally insane claim. People who entered the U.S. illegally shouldn't be picked up just because they haven't committed a crime. Watch the video via @WesternLensman:

Pritzker: We don’t want people picked up off the streets just because they happen to be here illegally but have committed no crime.



What? pic.twitter.com/jChsMUbpH4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

"They happen to be undocumented"? Is that so?

They committed a crime when they entered illegally!



What are they talking about here?!? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 8, 2025

“happen to be here undocumented"



Through no agency of their own, they were magically transported to the US in violation of federal law — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Pritzker and the Dems say "happen to be undocumented" because even they know a sentence like "people who entered the U.S. illegally haven't committed a crime" sounds ridiculously stupid.

