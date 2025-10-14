One America News Seems to Be the Only Outlet Covering the Pentagon

As Twitchy reported on Monday, Hegseth responded with only a goodbye wave emoji when The Atlantic posted its statement that its journalists would not be signing the new Pentagon press policy. As we reported back in May, Hegseth announced the Pentagon was tightening up its standards for press access. New restrictions were placed on where the press could walk freely through the Pentagon without an escort.

Advertisement

Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES:



✅ Press no longer roams free



✅ Press must wear visible badge



✅ Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts



DONE. Pentagon now has same rules as every… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 13, 2025

"… as every U.S military installation"

It looks like the press is united on this one. Essentially, One America News is the only outlet that didn't put out a statement saying they would not comply with the new restrictions.

As CNN's Brian Stelter reported, CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, and CBS released a joint statement.

CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC and CBS just issued a joint statement: "We join virtually every other news organization in declining to agree to the Pentagon’s new requirements, which would restrict journalists’ ability to keep the nation and the world informed of important national… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2025

Here's the full statement:

We join virtually every other news organization in declining to agree to the Pentagon’s new requirements, which would restrict journalists’ ability to keep the nation and the world informed of important national security issues. The policy is without precedent and threatens core journalistic protections. We will continue to cover the U.S. military as each of our organizations has done for many decades, upholding the principles of a free and independent press.

NPR, which took its toys and went home after Elon Musk purchased Twitter, had its media correspondent, David Folkenflik, announce that NPR would not be signing onto the Pentagon's new rules either.

NPR joins NYT, CNN, WaPo, WSJ and Newsmax in rejecting Pentagon press policy



NPR Editor in chief Tommy Evans: "NPR will never be party to limitations on the independence of the press and the objective, fact-based reporting of our journalists."

MORE: https://t.co/v4VlUBGufT — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) October 13, 2025

Thanks for the update.



Anyway… — Nik Berlin 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) October 14, 2025

Tom Bowman of NPR wrote an opinion piece on why he was handing in his Pentagon press pass:

Pete Hegseth is turning the Pentagon into a propaganda shop—silencing reporters, hiding the truth, and betraying every principle our troops fight to defend.https://t.co/GdZtxZSlLn — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) October 14, 2025

Bowman writes:

Today, NPR will lose access to the Pentagon because we will not sign an unprecedented Defense Department document, which warns that journalists may lose their press credentials for "soliciting" even unclassified information from federal employees that has not been officially approved for release. That policy prevents us from doing our job. Signing that document would make us stenographers parroting press releases, not watchdogs holding government officials accountable. … I've held my Pentagon press pass for 28 years. For most of that time, when I wasn't overseas in combat zones embedding with troops, I walked the halls, talking to and getting to know officers from all over the globe, at times visiting them in their offices. Did I as a reporter solicit information? Of course. It's called journalism: finding out what's really going on behind the scenes and not accepting wholesale what any government or administration says. … So yes, we've received solicited and unsolicited information on everything from failed policies and botched military operations that led to unnecessary military and civilian deaths, to wasteful government projects that both Democratic and Republicans administrations would rather stay in the shadows. That's our job.

Advertisement

It's kind of hilarious how NPR refuses to be stenographers parroting press releases. During the Trump administration, at least.

As we said above, One America News is the only outlet that has signed the new policy:v

Everyone is refusing to sign the Pentagon’s demands: pic.twitter.com/tNwISyDLYT — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 14, 2025

The main change to the rules is that reporters can no longer go unescorted. What this means is that there will be a witness to questions asked and answers given. No more "anonymous sources" and no more potential for leaking of classified information. — Jo Symon (@RealAMPeople) October 14, 2025

Kind of an unintentional red flag for most people. MSM would rather give up reporting on the Pentagon rather than accept, relatively, minor expectations. Why is the MSM willing to go to the mat to retain their ability to walk around the Pentagon with no supervision or ID?? — Julie (@cincymom42) October 14, 2025

Kick them all out of the building. Make them stand around outside, yelling questions at people who walk by. — Nancy Phelps (@NancyPh32842797) October 14, 2025

Advertisement

Boo hoo. The Pentagon is no longer willing to give you charlatans unfettered access to their officials or their spaces.



Grow up. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 14, 2025

Hey, that's great news! It will mean those liars won't be wandering the halls of the Pentagon!



Here's what those delicate pansies can't handle …



w. pic.twitter.com/irGoi2OaS2 — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) October 14, 2025

That’s ok. There is no First Amendment right to access to the Pentagon or the White House. Write your garbage from the parking lot. — VirginiaCottage (@CottageVirginia) October 14, 2025

This supports the rationale for requiring approval to allow media access to military installations. The requirements should be easy to meet for a news organization that wants to report information honestly. — lioninwinter (@lioninwinter61) October 14, 2025

Reporters are upset that they won't be able to walk around unescorted to get leaks from their preferred sources. That's fine with us.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.