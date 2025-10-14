DHS Car Crash in Chicago Leads to Chaos as Protesters Surround the Area

A Department of Homeland Security vehicle was involved in a car crash on the southeast side of Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, and the scene soon turned into chaos as protesters clashed with police.

🚨 BREAKING: A STANDOFF between DHS agents and leftists has broken out amid a DHS-involved car crash, and teargas is being deployed



This is insane!



Chicago is a WARZONE. Active duty Marines may be needed.



I’ll be in Chicago soon to cover. pic.twitter.com/HJB28qmCdE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: CHAOS is ensuing in Chicago after a DHS agent's vehicle was involved in a crash - and they are now being surrounded by rabid leftists.



This is absolute madness.



Local Democrats have NO CONTROL over their streets!pic.twitter.com/5TK8PFpnd0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

BREAKING: Rioters are throwing eggs at DHS agents and several more have been detained in Southeast Chicago where the two-car vehicle collision occurred while DHS was pursuing suspect(s) in a red SUV. pic.twitter.com/H4PU3VlbZr — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 14, 2025

More video of the terrorists in Southeast Chicago getting tear gassed and dealt with by DHS federal agents. pic.twitter.com/lVXfBCcLHi — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 14, 2025

CPD is probably standing down because they were told to. Completely unacceptable. Flood the city with National Guard troops and federal agents. Turn it upside down! — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) October 14, 2025

The insurrection act will be in effect be fore the end of the week. This can no longer be ignored. — The BubbaDude (@The_Bubbadude) October 14, 2025

But but but it's just dancing inflatable frogs, there's no riots from the peaceful protesters. — ToddIsCool (@IH8UrCause) October 14, 2025

Invoke the insurrection act and fix it now. — Allen (@Alan17338313) October 14, 2025

When they start throwing rocks, they are no longer protesters. — The Nunn Report US w/ Dan Nunn (@TheNunnReportUS) October 14, 2025

@JBPritzker How about you act like a leader and get the PD out there instead of supporting domestic terorrism!!! Just a thought! — Bunny (@bunnymccoy) October 14, 2025

This is a farce. Chicago's going to buy themselves the Insurrection Act. Daily images like this are hard for the incompetent Illinois governor to explain away. — MAGA Ascending (@Maganificent77) October 14, 2025

This is an ongoing situation. If we learn more, we'll let you know.

