DHS Car Crash in Chicago Leads to Chaos as Protesters Surround the Area

A Department of Homeland Security vehicle was involved in a car crash on the southeast side of Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, and the scene soon turned into chaos as protesters clashed with police.
🚨 BREAKING: A STANDOFF between DHS agents and leftists has broken out amid a DHS-involved car crash, and teargas is being deployed— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 14, 2025
This is insane!
Chicago is a WARZONE. Active duty Marines may be needed.
I’ll be in Chicago soon to cover. pic.twitter.com/HJB28qmCdE
🚨 BREAKING: CHAOS is ensuing in Chicago after a DHS agent's vehicle was involved in a crash - and they are now being surrounded by rabid leftists.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025
This is absolute madness.
Local Democrats have NO CONTROL over their streets!pic.twitter.com/5TK8PFpnd0
BREAKING: Rioters are throwing eggs at DHS agents and several more have been detained in Southeast Chicago where the two-car vehicle collision occurred while DHS was pursuing suspect(s) in a red SUV. pic.twitter.com/H4PU3VlbZr— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 14, 2025
More video of the terrorists in Southeast Chicago getting tear gassed and dealt with by DHS federal agents. pic.twitter.com/lVXfBCcLHi— Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 14, 2025
CPD is probably standing down because they were told to. Completely unacceptable. Flood the city with National Guard troops and federal agents. Turn it upside down!— LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) October 14, 2025
The insurrection act will be in effect be fore the end of the week. This can no longer be ignored.— The BubbaDude (@The_Bubbadude) October 14, 2025
But but but it's just dancing inflatable frogs, there's no riots from the peaceful protesters.— ToddIsCool (@IH8UrCause) October 14, 2025
Invoke the insurrection act and fix it now.— Allen (@Alan17338313) October 14, 2025
When they start throwing rocks, they are no longer protesters.— The Nunn Report US w/ Dan Nunn (@TheNunnReportUS) October 14, 2025
@JBPritzker How about you act like a leader and get the PD out there instead of supporting domestic terorrism!!! Just a thought!— Bunny (@bunnymccoy) October 14, 2025
This is a farce. Chicago's going to buy themselves the Insurrection Act. Daily images like this are hard for the incompetent Illinois governor to explain away.— MAGA Ascending (@Maganificent77) October 14, 2025
This is an ongoing situation. If we learn more, we'll let you know.
