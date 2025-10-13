Rep. Jasmine Crockett: It's Diabolical to Call Trump President of Peace When He's Raising Hell Here

Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

As we reported earlier, Democrat politicians are marking this, the most consequential day of the Trump administration, by either ignoring the ceasefire in the Middle East and the return of the living hostages, praising their release without mentioning President Donald Trump's name, or trying to convince us that Trump just followed a framework that had been laid out by the Biden administration.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is special, and she's triggered by people calling Trump the "President of Peace" when he's raising hell here at home. You know, like deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to cut down on the homicides.

"Diabolical" is an interesting choice of words.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP HAMAS JASMINE CROCKETT

