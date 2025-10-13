Rep. Jasmine Crockett: It's Diabolical to Call Trump President of Peace When He's Raising Hell Here

As we reported earlier, Democrat politicians are marking this, the most consequential day of the Trump administration, by either ignoring the ceasefire in the Middle East and the return of the living hostages, praising their release without mentioning President Donald Trump's name, or trying to convince us that Trump just followed a framework that had been laid out by the Biden administration.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is special, and she's triggered by people calling Trump the "President of Peace" when he's raising hell here at home. You know, like deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., to cut down on the homicides.

Raising hell at home & then pretending to be the President of Peace is diabolical. — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) October 13, 2025

Only in D.C. could brokering peace and freeing hostages be called “diabolical.” These people would boo Jesus for turning water into wine if Trump handed Him the glass. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) October 13, 2025

Tell me you’re evil without telling me you’re evil — Mitty (@MittyWR) October 13, 2025

Jasmine trying to think of ways to seem stupider than AOC. pic.twitter.com/lMf68FFEfL — ChurchsSermons (@churchs_sermons) October 13, 2025

“WTF I love genocide now!” — Sal Minella (@RealSalMinella) October 13, 2025

The man could cure cancer and these people would accuse him of waging war on poor pharmaceutical workers. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) October 13, 2025

It's diabolical to be unhappy that he succeeded where many failed, freeing those hostages. — LostPants (@LostPants21) October 13, 2025

How many hostages did you get released today? — Steven King 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@cusefan68) October 13, 2025

He's achieving peace here at home, too, by enforcing the law.



Have you not walked the streets of DC lately? It's more peaceful than it's ever been. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 13, 2025

He’s not raising hell



He’s enforcing laws against domestic terrorists and illegal aliens — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 13, 2025

The only hell he's raising is for criminals and democrats who hate law enforcement. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) October 13, 2025

How many wars has he ended in his first year? — fuseboxx (@fuseboxx7) October 13, 2025

Pretending you care about peace, and attempting to demonize those who achieve it, is in fact diabolical. Take some time off. — Justin R Murphy (@JustinRMurphy1) October 13, 2025

So sorry this is happening to you. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) October 13, 2025

"Diabolical" is an interesting choice of words.

