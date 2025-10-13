Christiane Amanpour Apologizes for Suggesting Hostages Had It Better Than Gazans

Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 13, 2025
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We're not sure who got to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, but she did issue an apology after saying on air that the hostages in Gaza were probably treated better than the Palestinian citizens "because they were the pawns and chips that Hamas had." Meanwhile, we're still waiting on the return of the bodies of the hostages who didn't live to see this day.

We haven't seen one Gazan that emaciated in all of the photos from the so-called genocide.

As we said, Amanpour did apologize:

The post continues:

… I noted that for the hostages who are finally home, it will take a long time for them to recover mentally and physically.

But I regret also saying that they may have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips.

It was insensitive and wrong.

From speaking to many former hostages and their families, like everyone I've been horrified at what Hamas has subjected them to over two long years.

They've told me their stories of barely being able to breathe in the tunnels, not being allowed to cry, being starved and made to dig their own graves – and of course today, some of the hostages are coming back in body bags.

They kidnapped a baby and then strangled him to death.

They were kidnapped and held for two years.

A total of 83 of the 251 hostages were killed. Hamas didn't seem too concerned about keeping them alive as bargaining chips.

***

