Christiane Amanpour Apologizes for Suggesting Hostages Had It Better Than Gazans

We're not sure who got to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, but she did issue an apology after saying on air that the hostages in Gaza were probably treated better than the Palestinian citizens "because they were the pawns and chips that Hamas had." Meanwhile, we're still waiting on the return of the bodies of the hostages who didn't live to see this day.

CNN’s Christine Amanpour: “The Israeli hostages have probably been treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns & chips that Hamas had.”



Evyatar David was quite literally forced to dig his own grave.



Absolutely unacceptable from CNN.pic.twitter.com/ji5ShHpeOG — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 13, 2025

CNN’s Christine Amanpour said that the Israeli hostages were treated well.



Here is Evyatar David completely emaciated, as Hamas forces him to dig his own grave. pic.twitter.com/9AhVAEZNkw — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 13, 2025

We haven't seen one Gazan that emaciated in all of the photos from the so-called genocide.

We will never forget what they did to him. pic.twitter.com/A4lPKCTxR1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 13, 2025

As we said, Amanpour did apologize:

Earlier live on air, I spoke about what a day of real joy this is, for Israeli families whose loved ones are finally being returned from two years of horrific Hamas captivity, and for civilians in Gaza, who have finally had a reprieve from two years of brutal, deadly war.



I… pic.twitter.com/3OppU0kUhR — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) October 13, 2025

The post continues:

… I noted that for the hostages who are finally home, it will take a long time for them to recover mentally and physically. But I regret also saying that they may have been treated better than many Gazans because Hamas used these hostages as pawns and bargaining chips. It was insensitive and wrong. From speaking to many former hostages and their families, like everyone I've been horrified at what Hamas has subjected them to over two long years. They've told me their stories of barely being able to breathe in the tunnels, not being allowed to cry, being starved and made to dig their own graves – and of course today, some of the hostages are coming back in body bags.

They kidnapped a baby and then strangled him to death.

You spoke earlier exactly what was in your “heart” and brain. No amount of back tracking to save your dubious reputation will erase what you said and the cold dark place you call a “heart”. We heard you and we know exactly who you are. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) October 13, 2025

You simply showed who you really are. Pathetic, really. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 13, 2025

They were kidnapped and held for two years.

Don't worry about it. It was just a slip of the tongue. It's not like you have a history... oh, wait... — Mark Goldblatt (@MarkGoldblatt) October 13, 2025

In your apology you try to downplay what you said by switching your own offensive words.



You never said “they may have been treated better then any Gazan”



You said “they probably were treated better then any Gazan”



Big difference — Avraham Berkowitz (@GlobalRabbi) October 13, 2025

You have done this too many times for it to be a mistake. @cnni @CNN really needs to re-evaluate if honest, unbiased journalism is the focal point of its network or if it’s going to keep you as a host. — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) October 13, 2025

What a smug, self-serving 'apology' this is. The truth is, what came out of your mouth without planning what to say is what you really think. This is nothing more than a public relations exercise. And it didn't work on me. — Pini Dunner (@pinidunner) October 13, 2025

I'm sure the families of the hostages that were killed and haven't recovered the bodies yet would not agree with you — Eric Menefee (@4real_Emenefee) October 13, 2025

It was a vile comment. But I'm even more concerned by the number of people who agreed with you. Sad commentary on the lack of morality on the left. Honestly though, a new day is dawning on the world and that's reason for hope even for people like you. — KD Free (@LoudlyResolute) October 13, 2025

A total of 83 of the 251 hostages were killed. Hamas didn't seem too concerned about keeping them alive as bargaining chips.

***

