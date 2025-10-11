Proud Resister Says ‘To Be American Is to Be Antifa’

As Twitchy reported earlier, Tom Elliott of Grabien Media shared a video montage of ten cable news clips showing that the memo has gone out that Antifa doesn't exist. Jimmy Kimmel said on his show, "There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa." If it's not an organization, then why do we have so many photos of Portland's Rose City Antifa holding a parade with a huge banner marking their origin date?

It's to the point now where people are putting up memes proudly claiming that they are Antifa, and it's patriotic. Here's Jon Cooper:

I’m a patriotic American, so I’m proudly anti-fascist. How about you? 🇺🇸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/G2-z7qOXUAEytTu?format=jpg&name=900x900 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) Oct 10, 2025

The top of that poster gets cut off, but it reads, "To Be American Is to Be Antifa."

Maura here is also proud to be Antifa:

I am proud to be an anti facist pic.twitter.com/h0nToOwDuu — Maura 🍀🇺🇸🇮🇪 🌛🌝🌜💙 (@maura_resister) October 11, 2025

Define fascism, in your own words.



What precisely do you folks mean by this? — ROWEBOT (@ROWEBOT3339) October 11, 2025

Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong were also anti-fascist🙄



I'm anti attacking law enforcement officers. How about you 👍🇺🇸 — Shawn Kolozsy (@KolozsyShawn) October 11, 2025

Being a participant in Antifa and being against fascism are not the same thing and these lies just make you complicit with the criminal behavior that happens. I think some good people have no idea what they have signed up for with militant anti US radicals. — Ted Warring (@TedWarring) October 11, 2025

Disagree, antifa is not anti fascist. They use brownshirt tactics all the time. — Rich Thatsel (@ThatselR) October 11, 2025

Antifa is communism.



It literally takes its name from the communist name for the Berlin Wall: "Antifaschistischer Schutzwall"



Because communists literally call everyone else "fascist". — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) October 11, 2025

I thought Antifa didn't exist. — Jimmy Crashr (@crashr) October 11, 2025

I'm a patriotic American, so I'm proudly anti-socialist.

There. I just covered fascists AND communists. They can both go to hell. — 🇺🇸 Scott Prevett 🇺🇸 IFBAP (@ScottPrevett) October 11, 2025

There are people that are against fascism. That’s fine.



There’s also the ironically named terrorist group calling themselves “Antifa”



Unfortunately, there are also people that don’t have a clue on the definition of “fascism” — John Warner (@utjww) October 11, 2025

You don't have a clue as to what a fascist is. Those in ANTIFA are the actual fascists. The hallmark of a fascist is forcible oppression of the political opposition. Like when ANTIFA beats up reporters covering their misdeeds. Your statement is disgusting and anti-American. — Mike Esque (@MikeEsque) October 11, 2025

20th century anarchists. That’s all you are. — Squirrelknut (@Squirrelknut) October 11, 2025

They're doing this again. They're saying that Antifa doesn't exist. It's just an idea, not an organization. And now it's good to call yourself Antifa, just like your grandfather who fought in World War II. It's not real, but it's a good thing.

So explain all of these masked clowns in black hoodies with homemade shields holding federal buildings under siege for months? Throwing firewords at National Guardsmen and shining green lasers in their eyes to blind them?

They're just mad because President Trump has declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, which it is, and held a roundtable this week with experts on Antifa. If you're truly Antifa, then you support all of these little stormtroopers in their matching gear?

