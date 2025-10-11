Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored
Map: Palestinians Can’t Return Home in ‘Classic Ethnic Cleansing and Land Grab’
Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’
FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe...
Florida Man Busted Trying to Cash in Scratch Offs at the Same Store...
TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs
Trump Says He and Pete Hegseth Have Identified Funds to Pay the Troops...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Rattles Off List of People Now Under Investigation, Wonders Who's...
VIP
Here's the Headline ABC News Is Avoiding In Story About Illegal Aliens and...
Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His...
Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In...
VIP
Hasan Piker's Animal Abuse Disgusts Me, But It Is a Warning to ALL...
Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN...
Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS

Proud Resister Says ‘To Be American Is to Be Antifa’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 11, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

As Twitchy reported earlier, Tom Elliott of Grabien Media shared a video montage of ten cable news clips showing that the memo has gone out that Antifa doesn't exist. Jimmy Kimmel said on his show, "There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa." If it's not an organization, then why do we have so many photos of Portland's Rose City Antifa holding a parade with a huge banner marking their origin date?

Advertisement

It's to the point now where people are putting up memes proudly claiming that they are Antifa, and it's patriotic. Here's Jon Cooper:

The top of that poster gets cut off, but it reads, "To Be American Is to Be Antifa."

Maura here is also proud to be Antifa:

Recommended

FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit
Brett T.
Advertisement

They're doing this again. They're saying that Antifa doesn't exist. It's just an idea, not an organization. And now it's good to call yourself Antifa, just like your grandfather who fought in World War II. It's not real, but it's a good thing.

Advertisement

So explain all of these masked clowns in black hoodies with homemade shields holding federal buildings under siege for months? Throwing firewords at National Guardsmen and shining green lasers in their eyes to blind them?

They're just mad because President Trump has declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, which it is, and held a roundtable this week with experts on Antifa. If you're truly Antifa, then you support all of these little stormtroopers in their matching gear?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit
Brett T.
Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored
Brett T.
Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’
Brett T.
Map: Palestinians Can’t Return Home in ‘Classic Ethnic Cleansing and Land Grab’
Brett T.
CNN's Kasie Hunt Rattles Off List of People Now Under Investigation, Wonders Who's Next (and Gets Help)
Doug P.
Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN Host Says It's 'Not Unfair')
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit Brett T.
Advertisement