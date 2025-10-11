Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo Has Been Distributed

CNN Legal Analyst Pivots on Seriousness of Bank Fraud Allegations (Donald Trump vs....
Doug P. | 11:12 AM on October 11, 2025
ImgFlip

Last month the Trump administration designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, which is really strange because we're now being told the organization doesn't exist and certainly has nobody pulling the strings: 

Obviously if Trump is against something the TDS crowd has a duty to make the opposite claim, or in this case gaslight about Antifa not even existing. Jimmy Kimmel made that claim this week, and now it's clear that a memo has been sent and the Dems and some in the media are running with it. Watch, via Grabien News' Tom Elliott -- this is incredible: 

So, according to all those in the above video compilation, this isn't happening: 

From the Examiner:

Several high-profile antifa leaders have fled the country or are actively making plans to abscond overseas. 

News of their escape comes after President Donald Trump designated antifa as a domestic terrorist threat and directed federal authorities to dismantle terrorism networks operating within the United States.

Mark Bray, a financier of transnational antifa operations and antifa’s foremost thought leader in America, announced he is fleeing to Europe, settling in Spain specifically, under the pretext of safety concerns following negative media attention.

[...]

Bray is not the only expat among antifa’s ranks seeking shelter in foreign countries. Independent reporter Christian Peterson recently found the leaders of Rose City Antifa, the most notorious American antifa cell, holed up in Europe.

Caroline Victorin (née Gauld), one of the founding members of the Portland-based antifa faction, was discovered this week hiding with her husband, Johan Victorin, a Swedish-born activist and another Rose City Antifa architect, in the coastal town of Varberg, Sweden.

Gee, that's an awful lot going on for people who don't even exist. 

They should really try to not make it so incredibly obvious.

The people in that video denying the existence of Antifa would also claim that their talking points haven't been coordinated. 

*****

