Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo Has Been Distributed

Last month the Trump administration designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, which is really strange because we're now being told the organization doesn't exist and certainly has nobody pulling the strings:

Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.



Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, they are now classified as a domestic terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/0Fb6n0TLLy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 23, 2025

Obviously if Trump is against something the TDS crowd has a duty to make the opposite claim, or in this case gaslight about Antifa not even existing. Jimmy Kimmel made that claim this week, and now it's clear that a memo has been sent and the Dems and some in the media are running with it. Watch, via Grabien News' Tom Elliott -- this is incredible:

New talking point directive just issued #AntifaDoesntExist pic.twitter.com/1BbAe8ql0q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2025

So, according to all those in the above video compilation, this isn't happening:

Antifa leaders flee America as Trump cracks down on domestic terrorist networkshttps://t.co/SOBRKgsjMl — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 9, 2025

From the Examiner:

Several high-profile antifa leaders have fled the country or are actively making plans to abscond overseas. News of their escape comes after President Donald Trump designated antifa as a domestic terrorist threat and directed federal authorities to dismantle terrorism networks operating within the United States. Mark Bray, a financier of transnational antifa operations and antifa’s foremost thought leader in America, announced he is fleeing to Europe, settling in Spain specifically, under the pretext of safety concerns following negative media attention. [...] Bray is not the only expat among antifa’s ranks seeking shelter in foreign countries. Independent reporter Christian Peterson recently found the leaders of Rose City Antifa, the most notorious American antifa cell, holed up in Europe. Caroline Victorin (née Gauld), one of the founding members of the Portland-based antifa faction, was discovered this week hiding with her husband, Johan Victorin, a Swedish-born activist and another Rose City Antifa architect, in the coastal town of Varberg, Sweden.

Gee, that's an awful lot going on for people who don't even exist.

Were these all recent? — TexasJenna (@MJennarocity) October 10, 2025

Last few days — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2025

They should really try to not make it so incredibly obvious.

The most idiotic reprehensible puppets - Antifa is a very ORGANIZED network of trained terrorists. Shame on these barefaced liars. https://t.co/m8dwj7iqob — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 11, 2025

Better tell Keith. He was promoting handbooks for them. pic.twitter.com/w5KMc6ILSA — Kevin Scobie (@kevin_scobie) October 11, 2025

No one with a brain believes this. A non-organized group of people doesn’t spontaneously do the same things, using the same tactics, with prepared signs, and move the same people from State to State.



But for the sake of argument, let’s ignore all of those points and say Antifa… https://t.co/crtPL5mLjD — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) October 11, 2025

The people in that video denying the existence of Antifa would also claim that their talking points haven't been coordinated.

