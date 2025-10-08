Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White...
After October 7 Rally, Gov. Ron DeSantis Laments the 'Suicide of the West Right Here in America'

October 08, 2025
AP Photo via Office Of Florida Governor Ron Desantis

Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the massacre in Israel that killed around 1,200 innocent people and saw 250 taken hostage, including a baby. Hamas has now held hostages for more than two years and would rather submit to "genocide" rather than release them and surrender.

October 7 brought out a whole lot of Hamas supporters, who rallied in the streets, including an "Escalate for Gaza" stunt outside the Israeli consulate in New York City. 

Look at these zombies. "We must show up, stronger than we did the first October 7th!"

The first October 7? Are they planning more?

And they attacked a man in a "Bring Them Home Now" T-shirt and stole his Israeli flag.

Unfortunately, most of them are probably U.S. citizens … white, female college students cosplaying with their keffiyehs and rooting for Sharia law.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that we're watching the suicide of the West right here in America.

Notice how they're all graduate students who have been "studying" for a decade with no degree to show for it?

We didn't notice too many American flags among that crowd. Maybe they'd be happier somewhere else.

DeSantis is right — this is suicidal empathy at work, for fear of being called Islamophobic.

***

HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL

