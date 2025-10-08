After October 7 Rally, Gov. Ron DeSantis Laments the 'Suicide of the West Right Here in America'

Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the massacre in Israel that killed around 1,200 innocent people and saw 250 taken hostage, including a baby. Hamas has now held hostages for more than two years and would rather submit to "genocide" rather than release them and surrender.

Advertisement

October 7 brought out a whole lot of Hamas supporters, who rallied in the streets, including an "Escalate for Gaza" stunt outside the Israeli consulate in New York City.

Look at these zombies. "We must show up, stronger than we did the first October 7th!"

The first October 7? Are they planning more?

BREAKING: A crowd of Islamists in NYC waving Hamas flags declare that they will presumably carry out attacks in the US.



"We did not act enough! We will show up, stronger than we did the first October 7th!"



pic.twitter.com/FAqejwAekY — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 8, 2025

And they attacked a man in a "Bring Them Home Now" T-shirt and stole his Israeli flag.

BREAKING: Pro-terror protesters attack Israel supporter in NYC.



The man is bleeding after he got hit on the head. His Israeli flag was also stolen@FreeBeacon pic.twitter.com/sWzGIjcIFc — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 7, 2024

If we don’t deport these people, and fast, we will regret it. — Keith Gross (@KeithGrossFL) October 8, 2025

Unfortunately, most of them are probably U.S. citizens … white, female college students cosplaying with their keffiyehs and rooting for Sharia law.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that we're watching the suicide of the West right here in America.

The suicide of the West right here in America.



What a destructive immigration policy this country has indulged in (to the detriment of Americans) for a generation. https://t.co/sN9JumBgY0 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 8, 2025

They’re not “marchers,” they’re infiltrators using our freedoms as cover. The Qur’an tells them to conquer, and they’re doing it with our own laws. This isn’t tolerance, it’s national suicide — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) October 8, 2025

Western immigration policy has deliberately imported the intifada. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) October 8, 2025

BREAKING: The Islamist calling for acts of terrorism in America has been reportedly identified as Harvard graduate student Abdullah Akl.



Let’s make him famous.



Denaturalize and deport. https://t.co/rHLGaJaRr6 pic.twitter.com/dS1tq2fxXe — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 8, 2025

Notice how they're all graduate students who have been "studying" for a decade with no degree to show for it?

We have seriously underestimated their ability to analyze our laws, our policies and practices and exploit them. — Irene Deem (@ewtnsantarosa) October 8, 2025

"We will show up stronger than we did the first October seventh."



I hope @FBI is watching this guy.



He's overly genocidal. — Snaaling (@Snaaling3) October 8, 2025

Two things:



1. Islam is the number one threat to the United States.



2. Designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. — PJM (@PJM_1976) October 8, 2025

NYC has forgotten the dangers of radical jihadist t*rrorism, sadly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 8, 2025

This is quite concerning, Governor. Please listen, if Mandani wins, there will be a wave of people moving to Florida, mostly those who can shift the political balance in our state. These misguided voters never seem to learn. — Alba (@diurnalreign) October 8, 2025

Advertisement

There is a reason they don’t pull this crap in Florida. It wouldn’t be well received. — Jack Flynn 🇺🇸 (@JackFlynn810) October 8, 2025

Maybe we need a Florida border wall. Time to get prepared. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 8, 2025

The worst part about this is that our government is not on this. They should be looking at these crowds, swooping down, and removing these people from our country to ensure a neutralization of the threat. — Kenny Miller (@Kenny_J_Miller) October 8, 2025

You are 100% correct sir and suicide of Florida will be us not addressing the lawlessness in Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando — Don Dorey (@Donpickleball) October 8, 2025

What you can do to fight this at the moment is have kids, learn to shoot, BJJ, read, save, and go to Church.



Do all or some, but there you go. — Chad (@BTC_Chad54) October 8, 2025

We didn't notice too many American flags among that crowd. Maybe they'd be happier somewhere else.

DeSantis is right — this is suicidal empathy at work, for fear of being called Islamophobic.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.