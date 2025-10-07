HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of Cash

As we reported last month, Democrats pounced — siezed, even — on an NBC News exclusive about border czar Tom Homan accepting bribes. "Border Czar Tom Homan was caught by the FBI accepting bribes — on camera — to deliver government contracts in exchange for $50,000 in cash," posted Sen. Adam Schiff. "Who’s the illegal now?" posted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

You'd think that "Fusion" Ken Dilanian and his partner would have followed up on this major scoop, but somehow, it's escaped the mainstream media headlines. Schiff tried to make it an issue on Tuesday during Attorney General Pam Bondi's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but it still didn't catch fire. Maybe that's because Homan wasn't working for the government at the time — he was an independent consultant doing business.

Going on a month later, HuffPost's Jennifer Bendry is still on the case, reporting that an activist group is suing the Trump administration for not releasing an audio recording of Homan receiving a bag of cash.

Democracy Forward is suing the Trump admin for failing to release an audio recording of Tom Homan accepting a bag of cash from undercover FBI agents https://t.co/cn8dJc6dW9 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 6, 2025

So, who is Democracy Forward? Bendery reports:

The lawsuit claims the Justice Department and FBI failed to comply with Democracy Forward’s previous Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the audio recording, which reportedly details Homan taking money from FBI agents posing as businesspeople vying for government contracts that Homan suggested he could help them get in Trump’s second term. Top Justice Department officials said last month they closed the investigation into Homan’s actions, claiming they’d “found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.” But Democracy Forward says the fact the administration has acknowledged this recording exists, but isn’t releasing it, raises serious questions about government integrity and transparency.

Sorry, Bendry and Schiff, but there's no resuscitating this non-story.

Case is closed. — Harley John (@navyharley13) October 6, 2025

Cry 😢 harder. — Cryptologic Thinker (@ChuckChump) October 7, 2025

Sue away. @TheJusticeDept cleared him already. — MICHAEL Murdock 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@docmurdock) October 7, 2025

This means nothing — a.k.a Debbiedoll57 (@ADebbiedoll57) October 7, 2025

I wish Democrats would offer me a bag of cash that is completely legal. — 🇺🇸 𝗧 𝗢 𝗠 𝗠 𝗬 ✦ 𝗧 𝗔 𝗧 𝗨 𝗠 ✦ 𝗡 𝗘 𝗪 𝗦 (@BenKaxton) October 7, 2025

…..private citizen with a consulting company……no crime committed. — Hayburner (@hayburner49) October 6, 2025

But they still want the tapes.

Good luck getting a hoax to seem real. — bryko (@brkohn) October 6, 2025

Hey "journalist" you failed to use the term "allegedly"... 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — NON NOBIS DOMINE (@VerumEstLiberta) October 7, 2025

Yawn. — Rick March (@RickMarch9) October 7, 2025

They can’t release something that doesn’t exist. — Mark Nicholson (@nicholma) October 7, 2025

I thought it was a video? I was told it was a video. This is clearly a fabricated story — Imperial_TK-524 (@TK__524) October 7, 2025

He was a private individual who was hired as a consultant with a payment never made and a contract never signed. — ZEAK14 (@ZEAK141126931) October 6, 2025

He deserves every penny — Vizziline Films (@conanbarba53161) October 7, 2025

Agreed. We're perfectly fine with people handing Homan bags of cash as long as he keeps up his work securing the border.

