Democrats Pounce on Breaking NBC News Exclusive About Tom Homan Accepting Bribes

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 20, 2025

It's not often that we get huge breaking news on a Saturday afternoon, but none other than "Fusion" Ken Dilanian of NBC News is reporting that border czar Tom Homan was caught taking $50,000 in bribes for contracts.

The Dems are already all over it.

Dilanian reports:

In an undercover operation last year, the FBI recorded Tom Homan, now the White House border czar, accepting $50,000 in cash after indicating he could help the agents — who were posing as business executives — win government contracts in a second Trump administration, according to multiple people familiar with the probe and internal documents reviewed by MSNBC.

It’s unclear what reasons FBI and Justice Department officials gave for shutting down the investigation. But a Trump Justice Department appointee called the case a “deep state” probe in early 2025 and no further investigative steps were taken, the sources say.

Sources say.

Exactly. We're going to wait and see with this one.

***

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

