Democrats Pounce on Breaking NBC News Exclusive About Tom Homan Accepting Bribes

It's not often that we get huge breaking news on a Saturday afternoon, but none other than "Fusion" Ken Dilanian of NBC News is reporting that border czar Tom Homan was caught taking $50,000 in bribes for contracts.

Exclusive: Tom Homan investigated for accepting $50,000 from FBI agents. Trump's DOJ shut it down. With ⁦@CarolLeonnig⁩ https://t.co/XOmNxE5xmU — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) September 20, 2025

The Dems are already all over it.

Border Czar Tom Homan was caught by the FBI accepting bribes - on camera - to deliver government contracts in exchange for $50,000 in cash.



Pam Bondi knew.



Kash Patel knew.



Emil Bove knew.



And they made the investigation go away.



A corrupt attempt to conceal brazen graft. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 20, 2025

Dilanian reports:

In an undercover operation last year, the FBI recorded Tom Homan, now the White House border czar, accepting $50,000 in cash after indicating he could help the agents — who were posing as business executives — win government contracts in a second Trump administration, according to multiple people familiar with the probe and internal documents reviewed by MSNBC. … It’s unclear what reasons FBI and Justice Department officials gave for shutting down the investigation. But a Trump Justice Department appointee called the case a “deep state” probe in early 2025 and no further investigative steps were taken, the sources say.

Sources say.

This is how you know it’s bullshit, pencil neck Schiff is pushing it. The guy who spent years lying about ‘Russia collusion’ suddenly found honesty? Please. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 20, 2025

Wrong!! You need to be sued! pic.twitter.com/NzF5T7sxyW — Jammles (@jammles9) September 20, 2025

Bookmarking for the retraction, correction. — Crazy Yoda (@CrazzyYoda) September 20, 2025

Let’s see the tape and hear the recording. With neither you got nothing. — David Draper (@DavidDraperEsq) September 20, 2025

We should def trust Fusion Ken. He was so transparent and trustworthy with the Russia hoax (said nobody ever). — Cheryl Benson (@cbensonhunt) September 20, 2025

Share the evidence then. I’ll bet you can’t. All Democrats do is lie. — Ugly Cowboy (@ugly_cowboy) September 20, 2025

He was out of government and consulting. How is this a bribe? More lies from pencil neck. — mikecarlsn (@mikecarlsn) September 20, 2025

I thought this might be something, until I saw where it came from. — Dan Wiebe (@dnwiebe) September 20, 2025

Exactly. We're going to wait and see with this one.

***

