Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE

We don't dip our toes into country music very often. The last was probably 2023, when Jason Aldean came out with his song, "Try That in a Small Town," in which he called out left-wing violence, specifically violence against law enforcement. Progressives didn't care for it and implied it supported lynching. CMT even pulled the "controversial" music video, which was filmed in front of a courthouse in Tennessee where an African-American man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.

Now we have another small controversy brewing in Nashville. Country singer Zach Bryan has released a new song called "Bad News," with the lyrics, "And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door; The fading of the red, white, and blue."

🚨BREAKING: Grammy Award-winning Country Music singer Zach Bryan releases a new song called "Bad News," where he bashes federal ICE agents. Bryan claims that the Red, White, and Blue is "Fading"



“And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door—The fading of the red, white, and blue” pic.twitter.com/CdSLnfQBh1 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 6, 2025

Country star John Rich says there are plenty of people like Bryan in Nashville.

Nashville is full of guys like this👇 https://t.co/G1os6xfL3S — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 6, 2025

Zach Bryan has every right to record a song bashing law enforcement, and fans have every right to keep supporting his career, or not. Capitalism isn't cancellation. Who knows, maybe there's a large "anti law enforcement" wing of the country music fanbase. We'll soon find out. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 7, 2025

We haven't checked … is there a "controversial" music video that's going to get pulled from rotation?

Zach Bryan just Bud Lite’d himself. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 6, 2025

Big time — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 6, 2025

Hey muchacho, say goodbye to your careero pic.twitter.com/zojIwBcqj3 — katseekingtruth (@KatattackTruth) October 6, 2025

THE SOMBRERO MEMES WILL CONTINUE.

Zach Bryan's career just self deported. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) October 6, 2025

Zach Bryan just Dixie Chick’d his career pic.twitter.com/HYCXRcvxYa — PJD (@pjd3733) October 6, 2025

Oh, they're still around, but they go by "The Chicks" these days after being told "Dixie" was racist.

Former country singer. — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) October 6, 2025

I wish I had supported him so I could stop now. — Appalachian Mama (@EastTNMama) October 7, 2025

The large anti law enforcement wing of the country fan base is the untapped resource he’s digging for. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton 😂😂😂 — tPimpbot5000 (@t_Pimpbot) October 7, 2025

Sad that Zach Bryan wants to be mainstream so much he would suck the brass off a doorknob. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 6, 2025

Memphis & Nashville are just more blue cities, defiling a red state — Sealo (@sealopiccc) October 6, 2025

Unfortunately the Marxist programming goes deep, far deeper than we expected. — Valkyrie 🇺🇸🚺 (@valkyriesrwomen) October 6, 2025

Absolutely. We don't know if this will necessarily end his career, but from the comments, it sounds like his Spotify streams are going to start dropping like Bud Light stock.

