Kentucky Child Killer Ronald Exantus, Who Got a 'Get Out of Jail Free'...

Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 07, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

We don't dip our toes into country music very often. The last was probably 2023, when Jason Aldean came out with his song, "Try That in a Small Town," in which he called out left-wing violence, specifically violence against law enforcement. Progressives didn't care for it and implied it supported lynching. CMT even pulled the "controversial" music video, which was filmed in front of a courthouse in Tennessee where an African-American man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.

Now we have another small controversy brewing in Nashville. Country singer Zach Bryan has released a new song called "Bad News," with the lyrics, "And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door; The fading of the red, white, and blue."

Country star John Rich says there are plenty of people like Bryan in Nashville.

We haven't checked … is there a "controversial" music video that's going to get pulled from rotation?

THE SOMBRERO MEMES WILL CONTINUE.

Oh, they're still around, but they go by "The Chicks" these days after being told "Dixie" was racist.

Absolutely. We don't know if this will necessarily end his career, but from the comments, it sounds like his Spotify streams are going to start dropping like Bud Light stock.

***

