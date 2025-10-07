Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP Senators

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 07, 2025
derooshh

As Fox News reported on Monday, former Special Counsel Jack Smith was tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the January 6. Our own Doug Powers compiled the reactions of some of the senators to "Biden's Stasi" spying on them, as Sen. Josh Hawley put it. "This document shows the Biden FBI spied on eight of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into "election conspiracy," posted Sen. Chuck Grassley. "Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith's elector case against Trump. BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE," Grassley added. We have seen so much worse than Watergate; it's pointless to even use the "-gate" to indicate a scandal anymore. 

The problem for outraged X users was, what was the Trump administration going to do about it? A lot of people assumed it would just be dropped and fade away, but FBI Director Kash Patel says he's already taken action.

Rachel Wolf and Brooke Singman report for Fox News:

The FBI has already terminated employees and abolished the CR-15 squad just one day after it was revealed that several Republicans’ private communications and phone calls had been tracked.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday announced the actions the bureau had taken in response to the revelation of the "baseless monitoring" during the Biden administration and promised more actions to come.

"We are cleaning up a diseased temple three decades in the making — identifying the rot, removing those who weaponized law enforcement for political purposes and those who do not meet the standards of this mission while restoring integrity to the FBI. I promised reform, and I intend to deliver it," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The CR-15 squad was the FBI’s Washington Field Office’s public corruption unit. The squad helped former special counsel Jack Smith investigate President Donald Trump, according to NBC News, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The FBI's public corruption unit seems a little … corrupt. Well, seemed. According to Patel, it's been dismantled. Katel posted Tuesday morning:

The post continues:

… have already taken the following actions:

We terminated employees, we abolished the weaponized CR-15 squad, and we initiated an ongoing investigation with more accountability measures ahead.

Soon? Fired is a good start, but the people want more accountability than that.

We congratulate Patel on taking swift action, but this can't end with simply firings. We, the people, need to see some indictments.

***

