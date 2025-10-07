'That Era Is Over': FBI Fires Agents After Probe Unveils Monitoring of GOP Senators

As Fox News reported on Monday, former Special Counsel Jack Smith was tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the January 6. Our own Doug Powers compiled the reactions of some of the senators to "Biden's Stasi" spying on them, as Sen. Josh Hawley put it. "This document shows the Biden FBI spied on eight of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into "election conspiracy," posted Sen. Chuck Grassley. "Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith's elector case against Trump. BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE," Grassley added. We have seen so much worse than Watergate; it's pointless to even use the "-gate" to indicate a scandal anymore.

The problem for outraged X users was, what was the Trump administration going to do about it? A lot of people assumed it would just be dropped and fade away, but FBI Director Kash Patel says he's already taken action.

They tracked the communications of GOP Senators. They weaponized law enforcement against the American people. That era is over.



We fired those who acted unethically, dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad, and launched an investigation.



Transparency and accountability aren’t… pic.twitter.com/2vRlZrA20R — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 7, 2025

Rachel Wolf and Brooke Singman report for Fox News:

The FBI has already terminated employees and abolished the CR-15 squad just one day after it was revealed that several Republicans’ private communications and phone calls had been tracked. FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday announced the actions the bureau had taken in response to the revelation of the "baseless monitoring" during the Biden administration and promised more actions to come. "We are cleaning up a diseased temple three decades in the making — identifying the rot, removing those who weaponized law enforcement for political purposes and those who do not meet the standards of this mission while restoring integrity to the FBI. I promised reform, and I intend to deliver it," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital. … The CR-15 squad was the FBI’s Washington Field Office’s public corruption unit. The squad helped former special counsel Jack Smith investigate President Donald Trump, according to NBC News, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The FBI's public corruption unit seems a little … corrupt. Well, seemed. According to Patel, it's been dismantled. Katel posted Tuesday morning:

Transparency is important and accountability is critical. We promised both, and this is what promises kept looks like. This FBI is delivering.

As a result of our latest disclosure about the baseless monitoring of members of Congress by the prior leadership team of the FBI, we… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 7, 2025

The post continues:

… have already taken the following actions: We terminated employees, we abolished the weaponized CR-15 squad, and we initiated an ongoing investigation with more accountability measures ahead.

Why are we releasing evidence and not announcing indictments? pic.twitter.com/MpAcBnxHuQ — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) October 7, 2025

Then when are the people who authorized this illegal, corrupt, invasive scheme going to prison?



That's true accountability. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 7, 2025

Soon? Fired is a good start, but the people want more accountability than that.

Fired? Criminally prosecute them. — Larry Brock for Texas, Candidate for HD-106 (@LarryBrockJr) October 7, 2025

All good but will @AGPamBondi arrest anyone?

I think we all know the answer.



Without REAL consequences, this doesn’t stop. — Danster 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavikaDan) October 7, 2025

We need arrests. lots of them. Nobody is going to believe that anything has changed until the untouchables are touched. — a Tony (@arealhumantony) October 7, 2025

If you don't prosecute who gave the orders all is for naught💯 — Razvan Caraghin (@razvancaraghin) October 7, 2025

Indict those responsible and try them in OPEN COURT. — Gary Adams (@GaryAdams713) October 7, 2025

Step 2 of the mandate is prosecutions. Please make the appropriate referrals for criminal prosecutions to our AG as soon as possible to avoid the statute of limitations running. We're waiting for the fulfillment of the "accountability" promise. We're counting on you. -VJ — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) October 7, 2025

Accountability in this situation would require prosecutions. Anything short of that, and they do this again first chance they get. — Jay Tedder (@jaytedder) October 7, 2025

Pam Bondi must prosecute and jail these lawbreakers and make an example of them or it will happen again. — Politithug (@politithug) October 7, 2025

We congratulate Patel on taking swift action, but this can't end with simply firings. We, the people, need to see some indictments.

