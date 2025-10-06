Whoopi Goldberg Urges People to Darken Their Skin to Confuse ICE at the Super Bowl

The Hill: President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act in Portland
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 06, 2025
Twitter

Better yet, Whoopi Goldberg ought to set up a concession stand outside the Super Bowl selling sombreros.

This editor doesn't follow sports or modern music, but apparently MAGA is upset that this year's Super Bowl halftime show will feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The harpies of "The View" believe that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is going to use the opportunity to round up illegal immigrants, and Goldberg has an idea for white folks. Do whatever you can to darken your skin before the big game, give yourself a Latin accent, and throw off all of the ICE agents. Pretty clever, huh?

And accents.

We still think the sombrero concession is a much better idea. And fake mustaches. That'll throw off ICE.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

ICE PUERTO RICO THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

