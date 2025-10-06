Whoopi Goldberg Urges People to Darken Their Skin to Confuse ICE at the Super Bowl

Better yet, Whoopi Goldberg ought to set up a concession stand outside the Super Bowl selling sombreros.

This editor doesn't follow sports or modern music, but apparently MAGA is upset that this year's Super Bowl halftime show will feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. The harpies of "The View" believe that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is going to use the opportunity to round up illegal immigrants, and Goldberg has an idea for white folks. Do whatever you can to darken your skin before the big game, give yourself a Latin accent, and throw off all of the ICE agents. Pretty clever, huh?

Advertisement

🚨 NEW: Whoopi Goldberg calls on people to darken their skin with "cocoa butter" and "sitting in the sun," then go to the Super Bowl to confuse ICE - which will be there during Bad Bunny's performance.



"Give yourself a Latin accent."



🤯pic.twitter.com/BVYCCNaZb5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2025

What is wrong with these people? — George (@BehizyTweets) October 6, 2025

She's literally calling on thousands of people to just wear brownface. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2025

I hear this is racist. https://t.co/JNiE8T1d6H — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 6, 2025





The racism is oozing from her. She assumes that since she sees everything through a racial filter, that ICE does too. ICE doesn’t just round up people of any color unless they are in known illegal or criminal gathering areas. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) October 6, 2025

Weren’t people cancelled for doing this?



🤔 — Rob 🇺🇸 (@ottobingo1986) October 6, 2025

Just tell them to do blackface like you did Joy. pic.twitter.com/mOxJZOGucM — Ramon (@abad4nr) October 6, 2025

So, now brownface and cultural appropriation are okay?



Amazing how hatred can make anything acceptable—as long as it favors YOUR side, right Whoopi? — Lainie (@Lainie3324) October 6, 2025

I was reliably told this was extremely racist like 5 seconds ago...



What is happening on The View?! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 6, 2025

Sigh. I wish I could get paid to say the dumbest shit known to mankind. I’m tired of doing it for free. 😓 — Destiny (@notthatdestiny) October 6, 2025

Whoopi, your cocoa butter and accent shtick is a satirical misfire that mocks Latinos and trivializes immigration enforcement.

Skip the performative antics — Andrew Fraser (@AndrewF47710136) October 6, 2025

Like blackface? Wouldn't you then call them racist? — Sandi (@SandiV911USA) October 6, 2025

Does she know how ICE works? You think they just go out looking for random people with dark skin? — Patriotic MN Mama 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@wschluet10) October 6, 2025

And accents.

Bad Bunny says we have 4 months to learn Spanish before his Super Bowl performance. Glad NO means NO in both languages! LOL! — Joshua T. Hosler (@JoshuaHosler) October 6, 2025

We still think the sombrero concession is a much better idea. And fake mustaches. That'll throw off ICE.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.