The Hill: President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act in Portland

President Donald Trump hosted the press in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, where topics ranged from the government shutdown and arms to Ukraine to Trump's teleprompter being turned off at the United Nations as he was about to speak. Trump also brought up the Insurrection Act, which he said hasn't been necessary, but he would enact it if necessary.

JUST IN: U.S. President Donald Trump says he is ready to invoke the Insurrection Act but it hasn’t been necessary so far. pic.twitter.com/Eef44vVuu0 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 6, 2025

That led The Hill to quickly post a story that Trump had threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Portland.

#BREAKING: President Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act in Portlandhttps://t.co/lveCquYnbV — The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2025

Brett Samuels reports for The Hill:

President Trump on Monday said he was considering invoking the Insurrection Act to justify sending federal troops into Portland and avoid any legal hurdles. Trump in remarks from the Oval Office likened the situation in Portland to an “insurrection,” though he said he had yet to make a decision on invoking the Insurrection Act. “Portland is on fire. Portland’s been on fire for years,” Trump said, describing the situation as “all insurrection.” Asked under what conditions he would invoke the Insurrection Act, Trump said he would do it “if it was necessary.” “So far it hasn’t been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason,” Trump said. “If I had to enact it, I’d do that. If people were being killed, and courts were holding us up or governors or mayors were holding us up, sure, I’d do that. I mean, I want to make sure people aren’t killed.”

Do it do it do it! https://t.co/MXPp9oMtnI — Dee Dee Russell (@MzDVasquez) October 6, 2025

Exactly what is needed in these dangerous times of local attempts at nullification. https://t.co/bVcP9b0EPh — WM (@APTeacher1754) October 6, 2025

Local attempts at nullification … earlier on Monday, we reported that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had signed an executive order creating "ICE Free Zones" to ban ICE agents from city property.

Just do it already, ffs. Ridiculous. Stop tweeting "Law and Order." https://t.co/fqs3DnXB1M — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) October 6, 2025

Good, it's an utter shithole pic.twitter.com/Zq0h25bzTQ — Alaska Nations (@JosephNationsAK) October 6, 2025

Do it! — Soraya Guerra (@GuerraSoraya) October 6, 2025

How long are we going to let the Democrat party attack law enforcement?



It's been a over a decade now. How are they even still recognized as a major political party? — Jason McNamara (@PeerInvestment) October 6, 2025

When cities are giving their police departments stand-down orders, it certainly sounds like an insurrection.

