Rolling Stone Looks Inside Trump’s War on Dissent After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 06, 2025
Twitter

The fact that this article appears in Rolling Stone is enough reason to dismiss it out of hand. Amazingly, Rolling Stone hasn't been sued out of business. It's been sued, though, and lost. Why? Because it published pure fiction as fact and smeared college students over it.

Rolling Stone is afraid that President Donald Trump is using the assassination of Charlie Kirk to crack down on dissent. If that were true, Rolling Stone wouldn't be publishing articles about it, would they? We all have it pretty easy under this fascist, authoritarian regime.

His "war on free speech."

Andrew Perez and Asawin Suebsaeng report while they still can:

They didn’t waste a day.

In the aftermath of conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Donald Trump’s government immediately got to work crafting its road map for cracking down on liberal groups and the president’s domestic foes. According to sources with direct knowledge of the matter, within 24 hours of the Kirk shooting, top Trump officials and administration lawyers — at the White House, Justice Department, and so forth — had already put pen to pad, drafting legal memos, writing blueprints for any number of possible executive actions, and prioritizing which liberal organizations and strongholds of the left needed targeting. 

Speaking with Vice President J.D. Vance on Kirk’s podcast on Sept. 15, days after his death, [Stephen] Miller intoned, “The last message that Charlie sent me … was that we needed to have an organized strategy to go after the left-wing organizations that are promoting violence in this country.” He continued, “With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks.”

It's right there in the screenshot, but we need to repeat it because it's so ridiculous: “There arguably is no comparable point in the history of this country — not even when Americans fought each other during the Civil War — when the very constitutional framework has been so close to succumbing to the authoritarian whims of a single official.”

We were surprised Rolling Stone chose to use the word "murdered" instead of "killed" — a bold choice.

This is the same magazine that made the Boston Marathon bomber its pin-up cover.

***

