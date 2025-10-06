Brian Krassenstein Attempts to Connect Charlie Kirk to Killing of Two Teen Girls

Leftists — especially Jimmy Kimmel — can't deal with the fact that one of their own assassinated Charlie Kirk. Sure, they celebrated his murder online, but then they became desperate for a crazed right-winger to do something equally violent. (Today, it looks like they're blaming MAGA for blowing up a judge's house because she blocked the Trump administration.)

As we reported over the weekend, John Pavlovitz called out Vice President JD Vance for staying silent about the murder of two teen girls by a Charlie Kirk fan who was angry that one of them had made a joke about Kirk.

Vincent Battiloro ran down the two girls on an e-bike with his Jeep. It turned out that he'd been stalking one of the girls for months, long before Kirk was assassinated, leading her to take out a restraining order against him. Pavlovitz's source for linking the murder to Kirk? A post from a rando who linked to a New York Post story that never mentioned Kirk.

We get that the Left is desperate to get their own example of a lethal leftist so they can both-sides Kirk's assassination. But they've picked the wrong kid.

I did today when I saw a fan of his kill two teenage girls. https://t.co/65R6s67ZLu — "All I do is" Nguyen (@Nguyen_anime3) October 5, 2025

A fan of his. Source: trust me, bro.

Brian Krassenstein is still pushing the issue and is using as his source a four-second clip from "Inside Edition."

It’s so odd how the president and vice president aren’t obsessively tweeting and speaking about this right wing Charlie Kirk supporter, who murdered two teenage girls because they didn’t like Charlie Kirk. It’s almost as if they only want to politicize death.



Vincent Battiloro,… pic.twitter.com/F5A4CflWd3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 6, 2025

The post continues:

… 17, is charged with murdering two girls—Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas. Note how I’m not blaming all conservatives for this or saying that all conservatives are violent because of this one individual’s horrific acts.

How gracious.

Because that's not what happened. He was stalking one of those girls for months. It had nothing to do with Charlie Kirk and you know it you're lying! As usual! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) October 6, 2025

Yes, but somewhere there's audio or video of the killer saying he did it because the girl made fun of Kirk. Nor was there a celebration of the girls' murder by conservatives all over X and TikTok.

The one who'd been stalking and threatening them for months? pic.twitter.com/71f026k0iI — Eric Tank (@sl7171) October 6, 2025

You guys will do anything to avoid holding yourselves responsible. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 6, 2025

It's disgusting how you use their deaths. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 6, 2025

It's so odd that we immediately know his political thoughts when Tyler Robinson was treated like an enigma weeks after his loved ones told us his political alignment. — RFW Jr. (@RobertFWhorton) October 6, 2025

Kimmel told us it was one of his own who killed him. MSNBC wondered if it was a fan who killed him with celebratory gunfire.

Nobody on the right is celebrating the murders. — Doug Elliott (@BestDougElliott) October 6, 2025

It must be strange to you that people on the right aren’t all over social media celebrating these girls tragic murder as well. — Robert Fluty (@yourmortgageqb) October 6, 2025

They need their own right-wing Tyler Robinson, stat.

***

