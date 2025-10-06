Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024...
VIP
Look at That: Pritzker and Duckworth’s Lies Crumble Quicker Than Their Credibility in...
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at...
Rolling Stone Looks Inside Trump’s War on Dissent After Charlie Kirk Assassination
Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied...
Sen. Wyden's Truth-Trouble: Labeling Hard-Working Journalists 'Influencers' Because He Can...
Former Fox News, CNBC Contributor Asks Us to ‘Pray for 60 Minutes’
VIP
For Starters, EVERYTHING! Brian Stelter Wants CBS Journos to Ask Bari Weiss 'What...
Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James
Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with...
'It's Official': Bari Weiss Assumes the Mantle at CBS News
Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
Fox News: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Tracked Phone Calls of Republican Senators
The Hill: President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act in Portland

Brian Krassenstein Attempts to Connect Charlie Kirk to Killing of Two Teen Girls

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

Leftists — especially Jimmy Kimmel — can't deal with the fact that one of their own assassinated Charlie Kirk. Sure, they celebrated his murder online, but then they became desperate for a crazed right-winger to do something equally violent. (Today, it looks like they're blaming MAGA for blowing up a judge's house because she blocked the Trump administration.)

Advertisement

As we reported over the weekend, John Pavlovitz called out Vice President JD Vance for staying silent about the murder of two teen girls by a Charlie Kirk fan who was angry that one of them had made a joke about Kirk. 

Vincent Battiloro ran down the two girls on an e-bike with his Jeep. It turned out that he'd been stalking one of the girls for months, long before Kirk was assassinated, leading her to take out a restraining order against him. Pavlovitz's source for linking the murder to Kirk? A post from a rando who linked to a New York Post story that never mentioned Kirk.

We get that the Left is desperate to get their own example of a lethal leftist so they can both-sides Kirk's assassination. But they've picked the wrong kid.

A fan of his. Source: trust me, bro.

Brian Krassenstein is still pushing the issue and is using as his source a four-second clip from "Inside Edition."

Recommended

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
justmindy
Advertisement

The post continues:

… 17, is charged with murdering two girls—Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas. 

Note how I’m not blaming all conservatives for this or saying that all conservatives are violent because of this one individual’s horrific acts.

How gracious.

Yes, but somewhere there's audio or video of the killer saying he did it because the girl made fun of Kirk. Nor was there a celebration of the girls' murder by conservatives all over X and TikTok.

Advertisement

Kimmel told us it was one of his own who killed him. MSNBC wondered if it was a fan who killed him with celebratory gunfire.

They need their own right-wing Tyler Robinson, stat.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM CRIME JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at Judge's Beach House
Eric V.
Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied On
Doug P.
Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with Savage Satire
justmindy
Former Fox News, CNBC Contributor Asks Us to ‘Pray for 60 Minutes’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams justmindy
Advertisement