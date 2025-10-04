John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schu...
John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for ‘Joking About Charlie Kirk’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

There are a lot of horrible people on social media, and "pastor" John Pavlovitz, author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk," is one of the very worst. Leftists were angered by how Charlie Kirk was treated as a martyr after he was assassinated while speaking on a college campus, and they've been crossing their fingers and hoping for a violent response from the Right to justify their "both-sidesing" of the problem of political violence. They thought they might have had something when a man killed two people at a Mormon church service. That didn't stick, though, but now Pavlovitz and other lefties think they have their own right-wing assassin now.

Why is Pavolovitz calling out Vice President JD Vance in particular? We're not sure, but let's look into the story, which has some proposed Community Notes pending.

David Propper reports for the New York Post:

Two teenage girls were mowed down and killed Monday in leafy Cranford, New Jersey, by a hit-and-run driver who had allegedly been stalking one of them.

The two 17-year-old Cranford High School students, Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, were riding on an ebike together around 5:30 p.m. when a black 2021 Jeep with tinted windows rammed into them, according to authorities and local reports.

Both girls later died at the hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Garwood — a small borough next door to Cranford — was arrested near the crash scene, and on Wednesday authorities said he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He has not been named by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Loved ones told local TV outlets that the accused killer was stalking one of the girls, leading her to take out a restraining order against him.

A neighbor told Fox 5 that the killer parked outside the girl’s house for three months leading up to the alleged murder.

OK, so we read the entire article, and not once was the name Charlie Kirk mentioned. The word "allegedly" is doing a whole lot of heavy lifting in this case. But Pavlovitz is chomping at the bit to find a right-wing version of Tyler Robinson. The Left had a fit when Jimmy Kimmel was suspended for less than a week after claiming Kirk's assassin was a MAGA supporter. Kimmel probably still believes it.

It seems as though a lot of Pavlovitz's followers also didn't read the attached article, only the post by "Micah." Great fact-checking, there.

***

