Is This What You Voted For? Another Venezuelan Drug Boat Blown Up

Democrats have been so consumed with the Schumer shutdown and making sure illegal aliens have free health care that we didn't hear any of them crying about the U.S. military blowing up another shipment of drugs from Venezuela on Friday. If it weren't for the shutdown, they'd probably all be out on social media defending the rights of narco-terrorists.

Earlier this morning, on President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the… pic.twitter.com/QpNPljFcGn — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 3, 2025

The post continues:

… strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics - headed to America to poison our people. Our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route. These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!

We haven't checked in with the ever-classy and once-hot Ellen Barkin in a while:

Prove it drunkie — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) Oct 2, 2025

As long as we're checking in with actors, Kevin Sorbo wants to know if this is what you voted for.

Is this what you voted for? https://t.co/PIvFBQM3bC — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 3, 2025

Absolutely — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 3, 2025

100% — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) October 3, 2025

Beautiful work! America ROCKS! — nik t. hatziefstathiou (@nikthehat) October 4, 2025

It’s exactly what I voted for — Marcus (@hoglover06) October 3, 2025

Hard to outrun a missile in a boat. — David Timmons (@djtimm) October 4, 2025

When are they going to learn ? — Njeri (@njeriand) October 3, 2025

We're happy for the U.S. to keep giving lessons until it sinks in.

***

