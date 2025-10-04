Is This What You Voted For? Another Venezuelan Drug Boat Blown Up

Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 04, 2025
Department of War

Democrats have been so consumed with the Schumer shutdown and making sure illegal aliens have free health care that we didn't hear any of them crying about the U.S. military blowing up another shipment of drugs from Venezuela on Friday. If it weren't for the shutdown, they'd probably all be out on social media defending the rights of narco-terrorists.

The post continues:

… strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics - headed to America to poison our people.

 Our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route. These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!

 We haven't checked in with the ever-classy and once-hot Ellen Barkin in a while:

As long as we're checking in with actors, Kevin Sorbo wants to know if this is what you voted for.

We're happy for the U.S. to keep giving lessons until it sinks in.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

