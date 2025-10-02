Hamas Military Chief Turns Down President Trump's Peace Plan, Will Keep Fighting
Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health...
MEME WARS Have Dems In TEARS, Joy Reid gets DESTROYED, & Trump DE-WOKIFIES...
Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT...
Senator's Claim No Dems Back Health Care for Illegals Got Awkward FAST (Roll...
Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown...
Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White...
VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving...
If Antifa Is Just an Idea, Why Are Members of Portland's City Council...
GOP-Blaming Gov. Tim Walz REALLY Hopes Nobody Knows How the Senate Works (or...
HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes...
JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over...
LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and...

Ted Lieu Posts Sign on Office Door Saying It's Open Despite Donald Trump's Shutdown

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on October 02, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

As our own Sam J. posted earlier, Rep. Eric Swalwell made the Democrats even worse by posting a video with the caption, "I should be working right now." Swalwell has sort of become the king of the "I should be working right now, but …" video. Just this year we've seen him by the swimming pool saying he should be working, and then he posted one of him doing bench presses at the gym and saying, I should be working right now, but …".

Rep. Ted Lieu had one of his staffers print a sign and tape it to his office door to let anyone who wandered by know that his office was open and working for the American people, despite the Republican government shutdown.

It reads, "Donald Trump and Republicans have shut down the federal government. This office is open and working for the American people." Sorry, the term "the Schumer Shutdown" is already in common use, and even polls show that most Americans blame Democrats for the shutdown.

So, good news for the line of people waiting to see Lieu today, or at least his staffers.

The comments aren't going well for Lieu. One person has suggested he livestream from his office so we can all see him hard at work. But what are the chances he's actually in his office? You might be able to leave a message with his intern.

***


 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

