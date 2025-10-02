Ted Lieu Posts Sign on Office Door Saying It’s Open Despite Donald Trump's Shutdown

As our own Sam J. posted earlier, Rep. Eric Swalwell made the Democrats even worse by posting a video with the caption, "I should be working right now." Swalwell has sort of become the king of the "I should be working right now, but …" video. Just this year we've seen him by the swimming pool saying he should be working, and then he posted one of him doing bench presses at the gym and saying, I should be working right now, but …".

Rep. Ted Lieu had one of his staffers print a sign and tape it to his office door to let anyone who wandered by know that his office was open and working for the American people, despite the Republican government shutdown.

It reads, "Donald Trump and Republicans have shut down the federal government. This office is open and working for the American people." Sorry, the term "the Schumer Shutdown" is already in common use, and even polls show that most Americans blame Democrats for the shutdown.

So, good news for the line of people waiting to see Lieu today, or at least his staffers.

Great. Grab me a coffee and change the printer ink. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 2, 2025

Quite possibly the dumbest tweet this week. — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 1, 2025

I mean I hope you're still working since you're still getting paid — Yeti (@WenYeti) October 2, 2025

So stunning, so brave. 🙄🙄🙄 — Renee Sexton (@ReneeSexto79060) October 1, 2025

Pathetic — Haakon (@rimcrater) October 1, 2025

I dont see a line of people. — edward reynolds (@edwardr74491958) October 2, 2025

🫵🏼🤣🫵🏼🤣🫵🏼🤣



Embarrassing.



We can all see behind the curtain now.

It is over. #SchumerShutdown — erin (@ekhb83) October 1, 2025

You’re a cliché, a caricature… — Todd (@ColdSpringsTodd) October 1, 2025

And here I honestly thought you couldn't get anymore pathetic.



But well, there it is. — Shin01176 (@Shin01176) October 2, 2025

So you had to tape a piece of paper to your nameplate to show that you were working? — Maurice Booth (@MauriceMbooth) October 2, 2025

You printed out a little piece of paper and took a picture of it? Hard days work go have a drink you earned it. — mitch (@mitchytrevy) October 1, 2025

The comments aren't going well for Lieu. One person has suggested he livestream from his office so we can all see him hard at work. But what are the chances he's actually in his office? You might be able to leave a message with his intern.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

