JD Vance Gives Joy Reid ‘Honest, Non-Trolling Advice’ on How to Ooze Less Contempt

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Sun

This isn't the first time Vice President JD Vance has called out racist conspiracy theorist Joy Reid. She recently appeared on Don Lemon's podcast to claim that Vance was an affirmative action admission to Yale: "They wanted an Appalachian white. That's how that man got into Yale, I promise you … That's also affirmative action and DEI."

Vance responded with a meme:

Now Vance is responding to Reid again, this time offering "honest, non-trolling advice" to make her a happier person.

No wonder she's pissed. White Rachel Maddow makes $25 million for hosting one show a week, and that's after negotiating a $5 million pay cut.

Vance chimed in:

That's not going to happen.

Don't hold back.

"It's not a land of opportunity for people like us." Always the victim. Vance, on the other hand, is living proof that the American Dream is real.

***

