JD Vance Gives Joy Reid ‘Honest, Non-Trolling Advice’ on How to Ooze Less Contempt

This isn't the first time Vice President JD Vance has called out racist conspiracy theorist Joy Reid. She recently appeared on Don Lemon's podcast to claim that Vance was an affirmative action admission to Yale: "They wanted an Appalachian white. That's how that man got into Yale, I promise you … That's also affirmative action and DEI."

Advertisement

Vance responded with a meme:

Now Vance is responding to Reid again, this time offering "honest, non-trolling advice" to make her a happier person.

Joy Reid: "When my mother came from Guyana she realized it is not a land of opportunity for people like us"



Guyana average salary: $5,200

Joy Reid's MSNBC salary: $3 million



pic.twitter.com/VAtuo35iFH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 1, 2025

No wonder she's pissed. White Rachel Maddow makes $25 million for hosting one show a week, and that's after negotiating a $5 million pay cut.

Both Joy Reids parents came from impoverished Africa, graduated from the university of Iowa. Father was an engineer and mother was a professor and a nutritionist. They achieved the American dream. Joy is a liar. — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) October 1, 2025

If America’s not a land of opportunity, then how did whining about it become a multimillion-dollar career path? — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) October 1, 2025

Rich people pretending to be poor is insulting to everyone. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 1, 2025

Vance chimed in:

Joy Reid has had such a good life in this country. It's been overwhelmingly kind and gracious to her. She is far wealthier than most. Yet she oozes with contempt.



My honest, non-trolling advice to Joy Reid is that you'd be a much happier person if you showed a little gratitude https://t.co/GCl6nTKXZg — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 2, 2025

That's not going to happen.

Joy Reid should book a one way, first class ticket to Guyana, she can easily afford it thanks to the U.S. after all, and then let us know how it goes. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) October 2, 2025

She can't show any gratitude because her entire identity is rooted in Collective Munchausen: "I am a victim therefore I am." She is a pig. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 2, 2025

Don't hold back.

Literally teeing up his own meme. S-Tier poster pic.twitter.com/5RTbDgMlRd — Lou Jug (@lou_jug) October 2, 2025

Joy Reid is living proof you can get rich off the American Dream just by whining about how bad the American Dream is. Only in the USA can ungrateful millionaires build their whole brand on hating the country that made them. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 2, 2025

Just imagine how much more successful she could have been in Guyana without all the racism! ❤️ — NirvanaClay (@NirvanaClay) October 2, 2025

"It's not a land of opportunity for people like us." Always the victim. Vance, on the other hand, is living proof that the American Dream is real.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.