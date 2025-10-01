Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery

Well, this is interesting. A woman in Maine opened up her delivery box from Amazon to find hundreds of state ballots packed in with her order. Is Amazon using ballots now instead of bubble wrap to prevent breakage?

WTF. A woman in Maine received 250 state election ballots packaged inside her Amazon delivery of food and toys.



This needs to be investigated IMMEDIATELY @TheJusticeDept pic.twitter.com/evBvFMy658 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

The Maine Wire reports:

A Newburgh resident expecting an Amazon delivery of rice, paper plates and a toy lightsaber instead opened a box to find 250 state election ballots. The discovery raised alarms about election security, leading the Maine Republican Party Chairman to call for a federal criminal investigation as the state is mere weeks from deciding on whether it will join 36 other states in requiring some form of Vote ID. The package arrived Tuesday looking beat up and re-taped, as if tampered with. Inside, along with household items, were bundles of ballots packaged in tamper-evident packs of 50 — the same format used for official shipments to local clerks. Election officials who reviewed photographs confirmed the documents appear to be authentic 2025 ballots. … The misdelivery comes just 35 days before Maine’s Nov. 4 election, which features a high-stakes referendum on requiring voter identification. The initiative, Question One, has divided state politics, with Democrats warning it could shrink their vote totals and Republicans insisting it would bolster election integrity.

Democrats warn that voter ID "could shrink their vote totals." It's good to see the voting process in Maine is so secure.

Harmless mistake, I'm sure. — ChurchsSermons (@churchs_sermons) October 1, 2025

This could be interesting, if it doesn’t get memory-holed. — Dain_Brammaged (@Dain_Brammaged) October 1, 2025

I’ll take some Sushi rice and throw in a couple hundred ballots. — Intelligencia Galactica (@JolynBoz) October 1, 2025

And here I've been adding things like Kind Bars and hazelnut coffee to my Subscribe and Save. Can I get 15% off my next order if I buy an election? https://t.co/dCPMLfLF5y — Just L (aka Belaglik) (@JustLittleOldL) October 1, 2025

The package arrived looking beat up and re-taped, as if tampered with. Maybe the Democrats tampered with the wrong delivery?

