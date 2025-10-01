VIP
Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Well, this is interesting. A woman in Maine opened up her delivery box from Amazon to find hundreds of state ballots packed in with her order. Is Amazon using ballots now instead of bubble wrap to prevent breakage?

The Maine Wire reports:

A Newburgh resident expecting an Amazon delivery of rice, paper plates and a toy lightsaber instead opened a box to find 250 state election ballots.

The discovery raised alarms about election security, leading the Maine Republican Party Chairman to call for a federal criminal investigation as the state is mere weeks from deciding on whether it will join 36 other states in requiring some form of Vote ID.

The package arrived Tuesday looking beat up and re-taped, as if tampered with. Inside, along with household items, were bundles of ballots packaged in tamper-evident packs of 50 — the same format used for official shipments to local clerks. Election officials who reviewed photographs confirmed the documents appear to be authentic 2025 ballots.

The misdelivery comes just 35 days before Maine’s Nov. 4 election, which features a high-stakes referendum on requiring voter identification.

The initiative, Question One, has divided state politics, with Democrats warning it could shrink their vote totals and Republicans insisting it would bolster election integrity.

Democrats warn that voter ID "could shrink their vote totals." It's good to see the voting process in Maine is so secure.

The package arrived looking beat up and re-taped, as if tampered with. Maybe the Democrats tampered with the wrong delivery?

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

AMAZON MAINE VOTER ID

