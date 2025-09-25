Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to the US Because of Trump

We apologize for not checking in with Wajahat Ali since yesterday, when he claimed that the right-wing media, led by Fox News, had "recklessly and falsely" blamed a leftist for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. "It was a white shooter, not the left, who killed a white man," he clarified. Oh, since the shooter was white, he had to have been MAGA, right?

Ali decided to get a little bit more personal with Joy Reid — what a meeting of the minds there. Ali told Reid that his family in Pakistan doesn't want to come to the United States because of President Donald Trump. Maybe Ali should move to Pakistan to be near them.

Wajahat Ali: "My family in Pakistan does not want to come to America thanks to Trump! Pakistanis are staying home!"



Who voted for this? pic.twitter.com/2qMKlhT6sE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 25, 2025

Just being related to him is a reason to not allow someone to come to the United States. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 25, 2025

His cousin was just about to buy a plane ticket to America, but then apparently saw Trump speak at the UN and changed his mind.

It’s quite strange to think that a country’s leader should be elected on the basis of attracting more foreign populations instead of focusing on improving the conditions of the existing one — ChagaiTJ (@ChagaiTj) September 25, 2025

The government of Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, by the way. pic.twitter.com/HOUvMmVnL3 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) September 25, 2025

He said it like it was a bad thing. — Joab Yarkoni (@balaganazo) September 25, 2025

Pakistanis don’t want to come to America?



Great news! — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 25, 2025

Let Great Britain hoard them all.

His terms are acceptable. — Kelly Opfar (@KellyOpfar1) September 25, 2025

He should leave too. — Eden Traps (@ThatTimeYouSaw) September 25, 2025

He really should, if things are as bad as they say they are here.

The Trump effect is working. It’s what I voted for — AzPinkLady #SaveArizona #SaveAmerica (@AzPinkLady) September 25, 2025

I'm trying really hard to see the problem.



Nope, still not finding it.😂👍 — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) September 25, 2025

Sickness was an open border.

Healing is Ali's family staying home.

Full recovery is Ali going home. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) September 25, 2025

The only thing better than this would be for Joy Reid to be sent to Pakistan — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) September 25, 2025

Even Vice President Kamla Harris said it during the Biden administration: "Don't come." Listen to Harris.

***