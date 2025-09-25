Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to the US Because of Trump

Pro-Life Advocate Who Was Assaulted on Camera in NYC Says DA Dropped Felony...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 25, 2025

We apologize for not checking in with Wajahat Ali since yesterday, when he claimed that the right-wing media, led by Fox News, had "recklessly and falsely" blamed a leftist for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. "It was a white shooter, not the left, who killed a white man," he clarified. Oh, since the shooter was white, he had to have been MAGA, right?

Ali decided to get a little bit more personal with Joy Reid — what a meeting of the minds there. Ali told Reid that his family in Pakistan doesn't want to come to the United States because of President Donald Trump. Maybe Ali should move to Pakistan to be near them.

His cousin was just about to buy a plane ticket to America, but then apparently saw Trump speak at the UN and changed his mind.

Let Great Britain hoard them all.

He really should, if things are as bad as they say they are here.

Even Vice President Kamla Harris said it during the Biden administration: "Don't come." Listen to Harris.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JOY REID PAKISTAN

