Wajahat Ali's Clueless Crash: White Shooter Isn't Leftist, Spins Lies, Gets X's Savage Smackdown

Wajahat Ali is at it again. Truly, it is hard to know if he is lying and he doesn't care that he is lying or he is really dumb and can't read news reports.

Two weeks ago, without a suspect or a motive, Trump and the entirety of right-wing media, led by Fox, recklessly and falsely blamed "the left" for Charlie Kirk's murder.



They still do. None have apologized even though there have been death threats and incitement.



It was a white… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 24, 2025

Yes, it was a white man who killed another white man. There are white men who are Leftists. Not all white men are conservatives.

It was the Left. It is always the Left.



If us stating this fact makes you uncomfortable, you have the option to leave the Left. But if you stay, understand that you will continue to be lumped in with the human garbage you choose to associate with. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 24, 2025

Oh, Wajahat is most definitely human garbage so he is right where he belongs.

Frame this sh@t and hang it in The Louvre pic.twitter.com/LaWR3XNFdU — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) September 24, 2025

Particularly, if they are having a special exhibit for massive lies tweeted on the internet.

"It was a white shooter, not the left, who killed a white man" is incredibly illuminating about your perspectives on both race and politics.



My man, in all sincerity, you need professional help, and log off for at least a year. pic.twitter.com/eU9lxe6p5M — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) September 24, 2025

He has really lost the plot.

You think white people can't be leftists? — monsieur monadic (@boris_kloris) September 24, 2025

DARVO



It's the technique abusive narcissists use to gaslight their victims. Deny their the bad guy, attack the victim, and reverse the roles of victim and offender.



Here Wajahat, the abuser, essentially asks "Why do you keep making me hit you?!" — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) September 24, 2025

Ali thinks if he says a lie long enough, people will eventually believe him. The sad part is, there are many people who do.

A “white shooter, not the left” is so revealing. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) September 24, 2025

That sounds really right wing.

You’re one stupid hombre. You’re blessed by God that breathing is an involuntary reflex. — The Pro From Dover (@GermanShepher10) September 24, 2025

So white people aren't welcome on the Left.



Got it. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) September 24, 2025

It sounds that way.

It was a shooter, radicalized by online, far-left groups. He was hip deep in trans and furry ideologies. Including believing that his boyfriend could be his girlfriend... He has also been connected through social media with the Antifa movement.



Leftist lunatics who call everyone… — The **shi**t** Post-See Pinned Post (@dying_democracy) September 24, 2025

Don't try to talk facts with Wajahat. He is allergic to those.

