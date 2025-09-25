Man Charged With Terroristic Threats Against University's Charlie Kirk Vigil

As you've noticed, the Right didn't erupt into rioting and looting after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a college campus. Rather, conservatives gathered across the nation for candlelight vigils in honor of Kirk. Unfortunately, the leftist violence hasn't stopped, Democrats and the media have not "turned down the temperature," and now Fox News is reporting that a man has been arrested after threatening to "disrupt" a vigil at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

'TERRORISTIC THREAT': A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making social media threats against a Charlie Kirk vigil at the University of Texas at San Antonio.



Xaelyn Dunbar, 19, allegedly suggested that he planned to use his truck to disrupt the vigil. pic.twitter.com/7PRLRGz3pt — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 25, 2025

Michael Dorgan reports for Fox News:

A man has been arrested after authorities said he made social media threats just hours before students and community members gathered for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk at the University of Texas at San Antonio, according to reports.

Xaelyn Dunbar, 19, has been charged with making a terroristic threat by intentionally and knowingly threatening to commit violence. He allegedly suggested in a Sept. 15 Facebook comment that he planned to use his truck to disrupt the vigil, which drew roughly 1,000 people later that evening, the San Antonio Express News reported, citing an arrest affidavit. … "This is a disgrace and I can tell you right now ima make sure this won’t be a good nor comforting vigil yall watch and see. Ima make this a movie … me and my truck," Dunbar allegedly wrote, per the affidavit cited by the San Antonio Express News. When another user questioned him, he replied: "You’ll see tmr I jus wouldn’t advise tryna stop a Ford 250 Diesel truck. Show yall how much Charlie really means."

He's not another white Christian male; he must have been radicalized some other way.

If that.

According to Fox News, as of Thursday morning, he was still in jail on $40,000 bond.

He says he was just "clowning around."

