‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even...
Ilhan Omar Calls to Abolish ICE After NBC News Story About ICE Using...
Kid Ditches School for Epic VP Vance Selfie—Talk About a History Lesson
VIP
This Is RICH! Proven Liars on the Left Now Tell People They Can't...
WATCH: James Comey to Be Indicted Says ... MSNBC? And CNN?
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Google Busted + Dallas Shooting: America in Crisis
Wajahat Ali's Clueless Crash: White Shooter Isn't Leftist, Spins Lies, Gets X's Savage...
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance...
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton...
'Wait for It!' WH Unveils Presidential Walk of Fame (Pay Close Attention to...

John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That Celebrates When Nazis Die

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 24, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Hillary Clinton joined "Morning Joe" to say, "We have got to stop demonizing each other." She then went on to claim that "Most of that right now, in our country’s history, is coming from the Right." Most of what? The demonizing or the bullets? The bullets have come from Luigi Mangione, Tyler Robinson, and Joshua Jahn. And as far as the demonizing, we posted a video from Western Lensman earlier that might as well be a recruiting video for leftist shooters.

Advertisement

Speaking of demonizing people, after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the John Brown (Gun) Club at Columbia University decided to use the message etched on the casing of the bullet that killed Kirk for its new recruiting poster. "Hey, fascist! Catch!" reads the poster, followed by the text, "The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die."

They'll still have their freedom of speech … they just won't be Columbia students anymore.

Recommended

Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, Randi Weingarten is on a media tour for her new book, "Why Teachers Hate Fascists."

We noted they just called it the John Brown Club, probably because of strict campus carry rules. It's certainly a gun-free zone.

According to DataRepublican, Armed Queers Salt Lake City (which scrubbed its Instagram account the moment Kirk was shot) co-hosted educational workshops with the Elm Fork branch of the John Brown Gun Club, the trans antifa perpetuators behind the July 4 Alvarado ICE facility shooting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

We can't even begin to imagine what all those other posters are promoting. Does Columbia vet anything that goes up?

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY FIREARMS FREE SPEECH GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'
Doug P.
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid
Doug P.
'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech
Brett T.
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker justmindy
Advertisement