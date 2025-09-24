John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That Celebrates When Nazis Die

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Hillary Clinton joined "Morning Joe" to say, "We have got to stop demonizing each other." She then went on to claim that "Most of that right now, in our country’s history, is coming from the Right." Most of what? The demonizing or the bullets? The bullets have come from Luigi Mangione, Tyler Robinson, and Joshua Jahn. And as far as the demonizing, we posted a video from Western Lensman earlier that might as well be a recruiting video for leftist shooters.

Speaking of demonizing people, after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the John Brown (Gun) Club at Columbia University decided to use the message etched on the casing of the bullet that killed Kirk for its new recruiting poster. "Hey, fascist! Catch!" reads the poster, followed by the text, "The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die."

This is being posted at Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/55PKpjcAj1 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 24, 2025

The John Brown Gun Club is the Antifa militia group that the 2019 Tacoma ICE Antifa gunman was a member of. Willem van Spronsen also referenced “Bella Ciao” in his manifesto. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2025

Newsflash: the only fascism on display is silencing speech you don’t like. Georgetown Campus clowns. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 24, 2025

Anyone putting up those posters? Expelled. Anyone in that club? Expelled. If they refuse to do it, eventually conservatives looking to protect their own lives are going to have to do it, and people won't like how they do it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 24, 2025

They'll still have their freedom of speech … they just won't be Columbia students anymore.

Having a John Brown Club (which is an antifa recruiting network) on campus at an American college or university should be grounds for the immediate termination of all federal and state funds to that school — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) September 24, 2025

And Randi Weingarten, the union boss who controls our K-12 schooling system, is on a book tour calling anyone who disagrees with her a fascist.



Are we surprised to see this then matriculate from K-12 to colleges? — Tommy Schultz 🇺🇸 (@Tommy_USA) September 24, 2025

Yes, Randi Weingarten is on a media tour for her new book, "Why Teachers Hate Fascists."

Defund all tax dollars. Not one single dime. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 24, 2025

So you can have a college John Brown club, but they get upset if someone tries to start a TPUSA chapter! — C.H. Truth (@C_H_Truth) September 24, 2025

We noted they just called it the John Brown Club, probably because of strict campus carry rules. It's certainly a gun-free zone.

When you go to the link it says:



"We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us now [sic] below."



Seems a little like a call to physical violence, not words. — markchristenson (@markchristenson) September 24, 2025

@Georgetown Are you going to do something about this campus organization? — SassySageTX (@SassySageTX) September 24, 2025

According to DataRepublican, Armed Queers Salt Lake City (which scrubbed its Instagram account the moment Kirk was shot) co-hosted educational workshops with the Elm Fork branch of the John Brown Gun Club, the trans antifa perpetuators behind the July 4 Alvarado ICE facility shooting.

Is the ostensibly Roman Catholic -- and very wealthy and very left-wing -- Georgetown University doing anything at all whatsoever to protect the lives -- much less the freedom of thought -- of its students from this murderous club? https://t.co/vYBRD6NCgJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 24, 2025

This is the first time I've ever thought anyone was besmirching the memory of John Brown. — @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) September 24, 2025

Interesting that the flyer says "John Brown Club."

There are various John Brown Gun Clubs all over the US that are aligned with Antifa. — Tammy Jarrett (@tdjarrett_54136) September 24, 2025

@EDSecMcMahon could you please have someone look into how many federal tax dollars @Georgetown receives? Looks like they’re hosting hate groups. — Charlie Foxtrot (@OddSheepdog) September 24, 2025

Nice Catholic university known in DC as a hatchery for low- and middle-level government workers.

For shame @Georgetown You own this. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) September 24, 2025

These people assassinated Charlie and almost got Trump



They think they've found their trigger — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) September 24, 2025

Who is paying g for these flyers? Stop the money stop the violence — ShannonT1776✝️🇺🇸 (@Baby11Sha) September 24, 2025

Georgetown



One of the biggest recipients of Qatari money.



The red-green alliance is very real.



People need to wake up.



Why was the poster printed in Qatari colors? This is the exact color scheme of Qatar’s flag!



It’s time to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror org. pic.twitter.com/b1FLcS79K7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 24, 2025

Georgetown needs to clean house or they will get treated as a terrorist cell. There are security cameras everywhere and they can find the source via the URL. They must expel these radical terrorists now. — JerseyGio (@JerseyGio) September 24, 2025

@Georgetown is this really being posted and allowed to remain up on your campus? — Elwin Sidney (@ElwinSidney) September 24, 2025

We can't even begin to imagine what all those other posters are promoting. Does Columbia vet anything that goes up?

***

