MSNBC Analyst Explains How 'ANTI ICE' Shooter Might Have Been Influenced by the Right

As we told you earlier, a gunman killed two people at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas and injured two more before taking his own life.

At a press conference with ICE and FBI officials, it was revealed that the shooter had anti-ICE messages written on bullet casings. FBI Director Kash Patel posted a picture:

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

All this while the Democrats keep doubling and tripling down on their rhetoric about the ICE "gestapo."

Predictably, the lefty media is going to try and help the Democrats spin their way out of any responsibility, and one such example was spotted on MSNBC. You can't make this stuff up:

JUST IN: MSNBC suggests that leftist terrorists who are writing political messages on bullets are actually being influenced by right-wingers.



"Brenton Tarrant, a fierce white supremacist and neo Nazi wrote all over his weapon and his rounds."



"So to see this coming from… pic.twitter.com/7qyYGJwjvx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2025

Here's the full quote via @CollinRugg:

"Brenton Tarrant, a fierce white supremacist and neo Nazi wrote all over his weapon and his rounds." "So to see this coming from potentially the other side of the political spectrum is a little strange," said former FBI official Christopher O’Leary. "If you are trying to carry out some kind of message countering more extreme right-wing stuff, I don't know why you would use a tactic that a famous white supremacist..."

We can't wait to see if Jimmy Kimmel later tries to follow suit and turn this guy into a MAGA supporter.

Excuse me?



Luigi Mangione wrote on his bullets, most famously 🙄 The media doesn't lie so much as it leaves out key facts to reinforce a narrative. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 24, 2025

Charlie Kirk's assassin also wrote on the bullet casings but we don't expect anybody on MSNBC to remember that either.

They will go out of their way to tell their audience anything but the truth and they will continue doing it. https://t.co/pv8MWmCqQJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2025

Over and over and over again.

Luigi Mangione wrote messages on his rounds, in addition to Tyler Robinson. There’s no reason to reach back six years to a crime in a foreign country to assume this is right-wing behavior unless you’re a complete hack. https://t.co/deuTqHFkvB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 24, 2025

JUST IN: Brenton Tarrant (no relation to our county) has the dumbest take ever on messaging being written on ammo… Like people of all stripes haven’t been doing that since there was ammo, cannon balls, bombs and missiles… just stupid. https://t.co/Z2GxzgbeIY — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) September 24, 2025

Another Antifa murder so MSNBC brings on a far-left FBI agent to talk about white supremacy. https://t.co/NRBv0PaiIA — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 24, 2025

Of course!

Holy Sh*t. You can’t hate legacy media enough. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 24, 2025

That's an evergreen post!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running interference for the Democrats.

