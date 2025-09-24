MSNBC Analyst Explains How 'ANTI ICE' Shooter Might Have Been Influenced by the Right

Here’s What Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom Were Saying Right Before Anti-ICE Attack
Doug P. | 2:24 PM on September 24, 2025
As we told you earlier, a gunman killed two people at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas and injured two more before taking his own life. 

At a press conference with ICE and FBI officials, it was revealed that the shooter had anti-ICE messages written on bullet casings. FBI Director Kash Patel posted a picture: 

All this while the Democrats keep doubling and tripling down on their rhetoric about the ICE "gestapo." 

Predictably, the lefty media is going to try and help the Democrats spin their way out of any responsibility, and one such example was spotted on MSNBC. You can't make this stuff up: 

Here's the full quote via @CollinRugg: 

"Brenton Tarrant, a fierce white supremacist and neo Nazi wrote all over his weapon and his rounds." 

"So to see this coming from potentially the other side of the political spectrum is a little strange," said former FBI official Christopher O’Leary. 

"If you are trying to carry out some kind of message countering more extreme right-wing stuff, I don't know why you would use a tactic that a famous white supremacist..."

We can't wait to see if Jimmy Kimmel later tries to follow suit and turn this guy into a MAGA supporter. 

Charlie Kirk's assassin also wrote on the bullet casings but we don't expect anybody on MSNBC to remember that either. 

Over and over and over again. 

Of course!

That's an evergreen post!

