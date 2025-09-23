Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His Lifetime

We don't even know what to say. As Twitchy reported on Monday, Disney released a statement announcing that the production of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would resume on Tuesday night. Here, again, is the full statement from Disney:

Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision," it reads. Not President Donald Trump. Not the FCC. Disney made the decision. And now they've made the decision, after "thoughtful conversations," to bring Kimmel back.

CNN's Jake Tapper, who has to know better, shamelessly told Seth Meyers that when he heard about Kimmel's suspension, saying it struck him as "pretty much the most direct infringement by the government on free speech that I've seen in my lifetime." So direct that they have to spin a fable about the FCC and a proposed Nexstar merger.

Jake Tapper and Seth Meyers applaud Kimmel's return with Tapper saying, "it was pretty much the most direct infringement by the government on free speech that I've seen in my lifetime" and ", I don't know why Disney and Bob Iger ultimately made the right decision and stood for… pic.twitter.com/O6lfpMj7ec — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 23, 2025

The post continues:

… free speech. They didn't initially. And that would be the second example. Because we all saw what happened with our friend Stephen Colbert and Shari Redstone at Paramount with a different merger and a different pressure point that the government has. And we'll see what happens when they come for Comcast and we'll what happens when they come for Warner Brothers Discovery, and maybe you and I will be drawing comic books together."

C'mon, man.

Smh @jaketapper is either the biggest idiot on TV, and that's saying something with both @CNN and @MSNBC on the air, or he arguably is the most dishonest person on TV.



Tapper pushed the insane lie about Joe Biden being the sharpest (mentally) he's ever been while there obvious… https://t.co/5PQzYZw9Hd — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) September 23, 2025

The post continues:

… palpable decline every time Biden spoke in public. Everyone saw it, but Tapper and CNN were busy telling people not to believe their own eyes. Smdh. Now Tapper's new lie is that the head of the FCC answering a hypothetical question on some podcast is somehow government action. You cannot have a 1st Amendment free speech violation without government action. The fact that @Disney decided to bring back the hateful troll @JimmyKimmelLive is proof that there was no government action because they wouldn't have been able to bring the hate-troll back if there was government action. Meanwhile, of course @sethmeyers applauds Tapper's lies like some trained monkey.

Tapper and Meyers both agreed that, naturally, Bob Iger ultimately made the right decision and stood for free speech.

"in my lifetime"



Talk about an impenetrable bubble. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 23, 2025

Keep going Tapper. That is absolutely not true and you will be sued. Have you learned nothing?? — CitizenSuz (@STrotte65758704) September 23, 2025

The GOVERNMENT didn't silence Kimmel



ABC only listened to public outrage over his outright LIES and suspended him when he refused request to "tone it down".



Kudos to @WeAreSinclair and @NexStarMedia for not caving and refusing to air his hateful rhetoric pic.twitter.com/fE9W1jHC45 — GA-Freeman (@GFr33man) September 23, 2025

Your channel is struggling when you have to bring Jake Tapper on to tell us more lies. Maybe he will write a book about the hypocrisy once everything is said and done. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) September 23, 2025

Its like they don't remember 2020-2024. — Joseph Backholm (@josephbackholm) September 23, 2025

We know from Tapper's book that Joe Biden doesn't.

I see Tapper continues to have selective gaps in his memory if this is the most direct infringement he can recall. 🙄 — Big G (@Aaragoth) September 23, 2025

Can someone please remind Jake Tapper that the Biden administration literally pressured social media companies to censor Americans? And Americans WERE CENSORED because of that pressure!



Carr’s comments were dumb but come on…nobody was censored because of Carr’s comments. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) September 23, 2025

I don't know, I guess I'd rate the guy who literally was murdered for his speech higher on the "... attack on free speech" list, rather than the guy who got a one-week vacation. But hey, I guess I'm an extremist.

Kimmel will be canceled in a year due to shitty ratings anyway. — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) September 23, 2025

Its pretty much the most disgusting vile and indecent thing the left has ever said. — Rob Hood (@Jst4funJames) September 23, 2025

Tapper outed himself as a hypocritical clown with his book tour, and he seems to be leaning into it.

Which is it? “The most direct infringement by the government on free speech” or a business making the “right decision”? — Suzette (@suzettesalathe) September 23, 2025

Yes, which is it?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.