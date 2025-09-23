Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His Lifetime

U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 23, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We don't even know what to say. As Twitchy reported on Monday, Disney released a statement announcing that the production of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would resume on Tuesday night. Here, again, is the full statement from Disney:

Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.  It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.  We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision," it reads. Not President Donald Trump. Not the FCC. Disney made the decision. And now they've made the decision, after "thoughtful conversations," to bring Kimmel back. 

CNN's Jake Tapper, who has to know better, shamelessly told Seth Meyers that when he heard about Kimmel's suspension, saying it struck him as "pretty much the most direct infringement by the government on free speech that I've seen in my lifetime." So direct that they have to spin a fable about the FCC and a proposed Nexstar merger.

The post continues:

… free speech. They didn't initially. And that would be the second example. Because we all saw what happened with our friend Stephen Colbert and Shari Redstone at Paramount with a different merger and a different pressure point that the government has. And we'll see what happens when they come for Comcast and we'll what happens when they come for Warner Brothers Discovery, and maybe you and I will be drawing comic books together."

C'mon, man.

The post continues:

… palpable decline every time Biden spoke in public.

Everyone saw it, but Tapper and CNN were busy telling people not to believe their own eyes. Smdh.

Now Tapper's new lie is that the head of the FCC answering a hypothetical question on some podcast is somehow government action.

You cannot have a 1st Amendment free speech violation without government action. 

The fact that @Disney decided to bring back the hateful troll @JimmyKimmelLive is proof that there was no government action because they wouldn't have been able to bring the hate-troll back if there was government action.

Meanwhile, of course @sethmeyers applauds Tapper's lies like some trained monkey.

Tapper and Meyers both agreed that, naturally, Bob Iger ultimately made the right decision and stood for free speech.

We know from Tapper's book that Joe Biden doesn't.

Tapper outed himself as a hypocritical clown with his book tour, and he seems to be leaning into it.

Yes, which is it?

***

