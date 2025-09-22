Lib Asks What Kind of 'President' Gets Up and Says He HATES Half the Country

This editor watched a good portion of Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, including President Donald Trump's speech at the end. He doesn't recall the president saying that he hated half the country. Trump did mention his enemies, whom he calls the "lunatic Left." The Guardian reports that "leading political broadcaster and commentator" Mehdi Hasan posted in response, “Donald Trump is the most openly and proudly divisive president in modern American history.” Well, if Hasan said it.

Advertisement

What kind of f*cking "President" gets up at a memorial service and says he HATES half the country? — Renee Only Renee Yep (@ReneeLibby95084) September 22, 2025

What kind of president calls half the country "garbage"?

Trump said he hates his “enemies.” Even though people still don’t understand when he is joking, he was drawing a positive contrast to Charlie. — William Rorrer (@RorrerBW) September 22, 2025

One who has been nearly killed twice because of the rhetoric of the half of the country that hates him. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) September 22, 2025

Are you new here? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/beMKhXtnyz — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 22, 2025

He said his enemies. He didn’t say half the country. He’s talking about the people that tried to shoot him. See you think of us as your enemy, that’s why you thought that of him. — Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) September 22, 2025

His words were "my enemies". That is specific, not general.

Why do you assume he meant something entirely different? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) September 22, 2025

Does this ring a bell? pic.twitter.com/uGZyV4ZmVb — Tito Oliveras (@toliveras23) September 22, 2025

He said ENEMIES. Do you love your enemies? I don't really like my enemies. It's a fair statement.



Your interpretation is actually fascinating. You've drawn the conclusion that half the country is the enemy of the other half. — Mark Mendlovitz (@MendlovitzMark) September 22, 2025

What kind of person uses F bombs to express their continuous rage? Read your posts. You hate half the country too. — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) September 22, 2025

Biden literally called 77 million people "dangerous" because of who they voted for. Trump said that about his enemies which likely refers to the people who want him and whoever else dead. — Eden Traps (@ThatTimeYouSaw) September 22, 2025

Why do you assume half the country? Slipped up there, didn’t you — KOBra 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KOBCOB2) September 22, 2025

He didn’t say that — Katie Clemency🌻☘️🇺🇸 (@KatieClemency) September 22, 2025

He didn’t say he “hates half the country.” Good lord. — Granny Pornstar 👵🏻 (@duckieeee2008) September 22, 2025

Sane, rational, good human beings hate those who delight in violence, death, and the destruction of Western civilization. — Dei Civitas (@bill_c10) September 22, 2025

Advertisement

Did you hear he said "opponent" and not "half the country"? Or are you lying like all Leftists ever do? — JoEbY-X (@_joeby_x) September 22, 2025

He didn’t say that. He acknowledged he really does hate his enemies. If you want to say that’s half the country, that’s on you. — Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) September 22, 2025

It's bad enough that the lunatic Left is celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk over things he never said; you don't need to make up things that you think you hear Trump say.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.