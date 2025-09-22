John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban
Variety Has Video of a Big Kimmel Fan Celebration Outside the Studio ('Notice...
Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Eve...
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity...
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
VIP
Democrats' Shutdown Switcheroo: From Sob Story to Smug Sabotage
Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid
Nice Timing: Washed-Up Singers Cancel Disney Premiere Performances to Support Free Speech
The Atlantic's Thomas Chatterton Williams Gets the Ick from Praying Americans, Dreams of...
Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to...
NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Cluele...
BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Will Be Back on Air Tuesday Night

Lib Asks What Kind of 'President' Gets Up and Says He HATES Half the Country

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This editor watched a good portion of Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, including President Donald Trump's speech at the end. He doesn't recall the president saying that he hated half the country. Trump did mention his enemies, whom he calls the "lunatic Left." The Guardian reports that "leading political broadcaster and commentator" Mehdi Hasan posted in response, “Donald Trump is the most openly and proudly divisive president in modern American history.” Well, if Hasan said it.

Advertisement

What kind of president calls half the country "garbage"?

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's bad enough that the lunatic Left is celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk over things he never said; you don't need to make up things that you think you hear Trump say.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
Warren Squire
John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
Brett T.
DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban
Brett T.
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses justmindy
Advertisement