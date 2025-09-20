Sen. Mazie Hirono Drops an F-Bomb Over Tariffs, So You Know She's Serious

Sen. Mazie Hirono, the dumbest member of Congress, kept things relatively clean when she said she was introducing legislation that would help small businesses that are "taking it in the neck" over President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Advertisement

U.S. Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler called Hirono's statement "disgraceful," to which Hirono or her social media intern replied with something we'd expect from, say, Rep. Eric Swalwell.

You're right. I should have been more direct:



Small businesses are getting fucked by your disastrous tariffs. https://t.co/Ad6ugOUUQ0 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 18, 2025

A memo had to go out that advised Democrats to grow beards and drop F-bombs more on social media and TV.

You’re even hotter when you swear. 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 18, 2025

Granny is swearing again! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 18, 2025

Probably smart of your staff to not even try to sound like you anymore - because that hasn’t helped your cause in a long time.



So you’re basically just an avatar, reading scripts from staff, puttering to wherever a scheduler says, and voting the way you’re told by leadership. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 19, 2025

You are the dumbest Senator there has ever been. You should be ashamed. An old woman like you shouldn't curse. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) September 18, 2025

Maybe it's just us, but we don't think senators should curse on their official social media accounts.

The always classy Mazie Hirono! — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 18, 2025

This can’t be a real person. Not a chance — Brian Benedik (@BrianBenedik) September 18, 2025

Oh man, democrats are swearing again. They mean it this time — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 18, 2025

Oooooh she used the eff word she’s SO BAD — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) September 18, 2025

So edgy. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) September 18, 2025

Stay classy @maziehirono and way to tone down the rhetoric. — Dylan_Whiffit (@Dylan_Whiffit) September 18, 2025

Go do a pull up. — Troy Siefer (@siefermad) September 18, 2025

Most of the replies are thanking Hirono for acknowledging the biological difference between men and women when she complained to FBI Director Kash Patel that making women candidates do a pull-up was "harsh."

***