Sen. Mazie Hirono Drops an F-Bomb Over Tariffs, So You Know She's Serious

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Twitter

Sen. Mazie Hirono, the dumbest member of Congress, kept things relatively clean when she said she was introducing legislation that would help small businesses that are "taking it in the neck" over President Donald Trump's tariffs. 

U.S. Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler called Hirono's statement "disgraceful," to which Hirono or her social media intern replied with something we'd expect from, say, Rep. Eric Swalwell.

A memo had to go out that advised Democrats to grow beards and drop F-bombs more on social media and TV.

Maybe it's just us, but we don't think senators should curse on their official social media accounts.

Most of the replies are thanking Hirono for acknowledging the biological difference between men and women when she complained to FBI Director Kash Patel that making women candidates do a pull-up was "harsh."

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP MAZIE HIRONO TARIFFS

