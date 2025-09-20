AOC Doubles Down on Claim the Civil Rights Act Gave Blacks the Right...
Congressional Candidate Given Advice for Not Getting 'Met With Severe Force' by ICE

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Comedy Central

Kat Abughazaleh says she's a former journalist who published pieces for Media Matters for America and Mother Jones. She's also running for Congress, "because we deserve Democrats who actually do something." Abughazaleh actually does stuff, such as obstructing ICE. The New Republic ran a piece on her Friday under the headline, "I’m a Congressional Candidate. I Was Assaulted by ICE."

The New Republic reports:

On Friday, Kat Abughazaleh, a 26-year-old Democratic U.S. House candidate in Illinois’s 9th congressional district, was thrown forcefully to the ground by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent at a protest outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois. The incident garnered widespread attention after Abughazaleh shared the footage online.

Abughazaleh, a New Republic contributor, was among a crowd demonstrating outside the facility, which is being used in a controversial immigration enforcement operation underway in Illinois. Ostensibly a “processing facility” intended to hold detainees for no more than 12 hours at a time, the center has reportedly held detainees “for days or even weeks,” Abughazaleh said in a recent YouTube video. Protesters have gathered weekly outside the facility and on Friday were reportedly met with severe force: They were tackled, detained, tear-gassed, and pepper-sprayed by ICE agents, who were masked and clad in tactical gear.

First, the editor cautions against any reports of protesters being tear-gassed, particularly after a photo of protesters burning a flag outside the Republican National Convention in Cleveland went viral with the caption that they were being tear-gassed. It was actually an officer with a small fire extinguisher.

AOC Doubles Down on Claim the Civil Rights Act Gave Blacks the Right to Vote
Brett T.
Here's that footage of Abughazaleh being forcefully thrown to the ground.

Of course, Adam Kinzinger had to weigh in on the "masked cowards":

It looks to us like they were pulling her away from an ICE operation, and she slipped and fell on her butt. People had suggestions how she could avoid this happening in the future:

But she's a congressional candidate! Hasn't she heard that even current members of Congress are being indicted for obstructing ICE? Although Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver says it’s “absurd” that she’s being charged after being caught on video assaulting an ICE agent.

"This is how a fully armored ICE agent treated me for peacefully protesting." Yes, and?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

