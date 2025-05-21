Woke Woman Says Girls Who Lose Medals to a Boy Will Learn Resilience
LaMonica McIver: It's 'Absurd' I Have to Follow the Same Laws As Other Americans (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver is in a boatload of trouble. She was charged with assaulting federal officers last week, and says she has no regrets.

But she does have opinions, and she's going to make sure we all know what they are.

WATCH:

No one.

Anyone who wasn't a Congresswoman would be behind bars.

We all saw the video.

Democrats have no integrity.

Okay, we chuckled.

The Democrats beat that drum all throughout last year.

They don't get special treatment.

What a peach.

They're supposed to be public servants, not our overlords.

Exactly this.

And MSNBC was happy to help.

