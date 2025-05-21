LaMonica McIver: It's 'Absurd' I Have to Follow the Same Laws As Other Americans (WATCH)

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver is in a boatload of trouble. She was charged with assaulting federal officers last week, and says she has no regrets.

But she does have opinions, and she's going to make sure we all know what they are.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Democrat Rep LaMonica McIver says it’s “absurd” that she’s being charged.



You know what’s absurd? ASSAULTING OFFICERS.



NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW. pic.twitter.com/N3f6Z4atRG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

No one.

It’s absurd she’s available to talk about it. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 21, 2025

Anyone who wasn't a Congresswoman would be behind bars.

LaMonica used her close fist to punch DHS.



That’s what’s absurd. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 21, 2025

We all saw the video.

Ma’am, assaulting officers is not your job.



It’s on video. Please find a little integrity and own it. — IDontCareBear (@Bear081717) May 21, 2025

Democrats have no integrity.

LaMonica is being reunited with her long-lost sister, LaCountability. And it's LaBout d**n time. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 21, 2025

Okay, we chuckled.

If someone assaulted the congresswoman, she would insist they be charged. That is the test. No one is above the law. Ask Adam Schiff or Eric Swalwell. — Bucksmountain (@bucksmountain) May 21, 2025

The Democrats beat that drum all throughout last year.

They don't get special treatment.

What a peach.

Completely agree—assaulting officers is never justified. Elected officials should be held to the same standards as everyone else. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 21, 2025

They're supposed to be public servants, not our overlords.

"Oversight" does not mean you can put your hands on a federal officer without consequences. https://t.co/3uUvcImMqv — Cathy Smith (@cms55) May 21, 2025

Exactly this.

And MSNBC was happy to help.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.