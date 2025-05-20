The Hill: Biden Administration Scripted Cabinet Meetings
Dem LaMonica McIver: Wouldn’t Change a Thing in Clash Where She’s Charged With Assaulting Law Officers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 PM on May 20, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Democrat Representative LaMonica McIver is charged with allegedly assaulting two law enforcement officers last week. Today, she says she wouldn’t change a thing she did during that clash with ICE agents at an illegal alien detention facility in New Jersey. That’s probably not the best thing to say when there is incriminating video of that incident, which will surely be shown in a courtroom if this goes to trial.

Start here. (READ)

Rep McIver says she would not have done anything differently at the NJ ICE facility, despite being charged by the DOJ.

Despite clear video evidence, McIver continues to deny assaulting anyone, claiming this is about “political intimidation."

“I will not be intimidated."

The same people who told you for years not to believe your own eyes when watching Joe Biden — will now tell you the same when watching the video of McIver.

Here she is on CNN. (WATCH)

We wish it were that easy.

McIver is charged with allegedly assaulting officers, and posters want to remind her of what she said during the clash.

There's just something (D)ifferent, that’s all.

Commenters say it’s probably best that McIver lay low instead of rushing to CNN to blab about things that could be used against her in court.

CNN exists to paint her as the victim. McIver would be better suited by keeping her mouth shut so she can work out a plea deal. But she’s a Democrat, so ignorance it is!

Tags: ASSAULT CNN COURT DEMOCRAT ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

