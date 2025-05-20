Dem LaMonica McIver: Wouldn’t Change a Thing in Clash Where She’s Charged With Assaulting Law Officers

Democrat Representative LaMonica McIver is charged with allegedly assaulting two law enforcement officers last week. Today, she says she wouldn’t change a thing she did during that clash with ICE agents at an illegal alien detention facility in New Jersey. That’s probably not the best thing to say when there is incriminating video of that incident, which will surely be shown in a courtroom if this goes to trial.

Rep McIver says she would not have done anything differently at the NJ ICE facility, despite being charged by the DOJ. Despite clear video evidence, McIver continues to deny assaulting anyone, claiming this is about “political intimidation." “I will not be intimidated." The same people who told you for years not to believe your own eyes when watching Joe Biden — will now tell you the same when watching the video of McIver.

Here she is on CNN. (WATCH)

🚨Rep McIver says she would not have done anything differently at the NJ ICE facility, despite being charged by the DOJ.



Despite clear video evidence, McIver continues to deny assaulting anyone, claiming this is about “political intimidation."



“I will not be intimidated."



The… pic.twitter.com/jmvSRAJ79H — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

Open and shut case.



“The defendant admits to all charges, but they claim that the law does not apply to them. In America, the law applies to everyone, no matter if you are homeless bum or a sitting member of Congress. The prosecution rests.” — Colin Glassey - Author (@cglassey_author) May 20, 2025

We wish it were that easy.

McIver is charged with allegedly assaulting officers, and posters want to remind her of what she said during the clash.

@replamonica said these EXACT words just prior to assaulting a Federal Ice Agent.



‘I touch whoever I want mother******.’



SHE was the one doing the intimidation. Don’t get it twisted. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 20, 2025

Unannounced oversight visit, uninvited entry to secure area, laying hands in uniformed officers, you done ALL THIS BEFORE? — Richard Kirk (@Bbr6dgcwscKirk) May 20, 2025

CNN fails to introduce these facts for some reason. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

There's just something (D)ifferent, that’s all.

Commenters say it’s probably best that McIver lay low instead of rushing to CNN to blab about things that could be used against her in court.

Yeah, pretty sure 'I would commit the same criminal offense I am filmed committing' is not exactly a get out of jail free card. @AGPamBondi — Fuzzy Slippers (@fuzislippers) May 20, 2025

They keep leaving this part out of the video for some reason pic.twitter.com/AYgfPzUAJG — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) May 20, 2025

She knows that somebody is going to believe her. And even if they show the video in court they will sit there and say that's not what happened! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 20, 2025

McIver: I need to do a cable news interview to gloss over what I did at the ICE facility, with no tough questions



CNN: We’re here for you! — Pete Ezell (@Ezell1Pete) May 20, 2025

CNN exists to paint her as the victim. McIver would be better suited by keeping her mouth shut so she can work out a plea deal. But she’s a Democrat, so ignorance it is!