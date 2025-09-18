Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up...
Melania Trump’s UK Triumph: Stunning Style Steals the Spotlight in Dark Times

The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,' Turns Off Replies

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 18, 2025
ImgFlip

What are we learning from all of the hubbub over ABC yanking "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off the air? The Bulwark's Sam Stein says he's learning that some people have really thin skin. Yeah, never mind Kimmel coming on the air Monday night and saying conservatives had spent the whole weekend trying to convince the world that Charlie Kirk's assassin wasn't one of them? Kimmel's liberal bubble must be impenetrable. MSNBC had already floated the idea that it was a supporter who shot Kirk in a burst of "celebratory gunfire." Yes, you must have pretty thin skin to get upset about someone blaming your own side for Kirk being shot in the throat and killed.

Speaking of thin skin, Stein turned off replies.

And then getting fingered as the guilty party.

Yes, we must be pretty thin-skinned to get offended over the claim that one of your own was responsible for assassinating one of the most influential people of our generation.

