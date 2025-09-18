The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,' Turns Off Replies

What are we learning from all of the hubbub over ABC yanking "Jimmy Kimmel Live" off the air? The Bulwark's Sam Stein says he's learning that some people have really thin skin. Yeah, never mind Kimmel coming on the air Monday night and saying conservatives had spent the whole weekend trying to convince the world that Charlie Kirk's assassin wasn't one of them? Kimmel's liberal bubble must be impenetrable. MSNBC had already floated the idea that it was a supporter who shot Kirk in a burst of "celebratory gunfire." Yes, you must have pretty thin skin to get upset about someone blaming your own side for Kirk being shot in the throat and killed.

The best way to understand all this, it seems, is that these people have incredibly thin skin — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 18, 2025

Speaking of thin skin, Stein turned off replies.

You've literally restricted replies to this tweet, bruh https://t.co/SAmw8vVukw — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 18, 2025

This asshat tweets this, then turns off replies because…. he has thin skin 💀 https://t.co/knZXwaX05Q — Mother Superior 🇺🇸 (@Ifbpsusanmarie) September 18, 2025

@samstein 's pontificating speculations about the thin skin of "these people" while locking his account from replies is peak hypocrisy and cowardice. Projection much, Mr. Thin Skin? https://t.co/O3PpP9eWJi — Anchoress Applicant (@NRights1) September 18, 2025

Just a little curious if you felt at least a little sense of shame as you turned off comments after having typed this out. https://t.co/PWIyzQngrK — Disgruntled Pelican (@DsgrntldPlican) September 18, 2025

The projection in this post is wild. 😂 https://t.co/ave8O2qcfu — B.C. (@BC_AC_) September 18, 2025

Can you really be this obtuse, Sam? Idiot. https://t.co/LHtKZIBTSk — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 18, 2025

"These people have incredibly thin skin" says the guy who preemptively locked replies. https://t.co/iA71cLwsLh — Snek With an ATM (@MegamanElric18) September 18, 2025

Yeah I'll admit it, we're getting a little out over our skis over a young conservative free speech loving father getting murdered in public at a university by a Trans obsessed wacko.



Totally Sam. https://t.co/1bRGX1gcSy — Diogo20Pups (@PleasantPups) September 18, 2025

And then getting fingered as the guilty party.

Yes, we must be pretty thin-skinned to get offended over the claim that one of your own was responsible for assassinating one of the most influential people of our generation.

