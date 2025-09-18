Sinclair’s ABC Stations to Air Charlie Kirk Tribute During Kimmel’s Former Time Slot

As we've reported, the tolerant liberals on Bluesky are already coordinating a boycott of all things ABC now that Jimmy Kimmel has been pulled off the air for an egregious and offensive lie. Wajahat Ali is calling for everyone who works for ABC and Disney to refuse to come to work until Kimmel's slot is restored. Conservatives are OK with that. Shut it all down.

A lot of Democrats are blaming President Donald Trump for Kimmel being yanked. Wait until they find out what the television stations that aired Kimmel's show are going to do on Friday. Sinclair put out a lengthy statement saying that they were going to air a tribute to Charlie Kirk in Kimmel's old timeslot.

Sinclair Says Kimmel Suspension is Not Enough, Calls on FCC and ABC to Take Additional Action



Sinclair’s ABC stations to Air Special in Remembrance of Charlie Kirk During Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday Timeslot



Sinclair, the nation’s largest ABC affiliate group, objects to recent… — Sinclair, Inc. (@WeAreSinclair) September 18, 2025

The post continues:

… comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the assassination of Charlie Kirk. As discussed with ABC earlier today, Sinclair decided to indefinitely preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live beginning tonight. Following these discussions, ABC suspended production of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” said Vice Chairman Jason Smith. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today, and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.” Sinclair’s ABC stations will air a special in remembrance of Charlie Kirk this Friday, during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! timeslot. The special will also air across all Sinclair stations this weekend. In addition, Sinclair is offering the special to all ABC affiliates across the country. Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability. Sinclair also call upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, Sinclair asks Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA. Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return Jimmy Kimmel Live! to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform.

Delicious.

Thank you Sinclair! Bring class back to the airwaves — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) September 18, 2025

Thank you for standing on the right side of history. 🙏 — AmericanGirl (@BygoneErras) September 18, 2025

Love to see it — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) September 18, 2025

I honestly had NO idea, NONE that ANYONE, ANYWHERE in the “media” today had the absolute STONES to push back against the constant barrage of outright propaganda being presented as “news” these days. Thank you and well done ! 👍🏻💪🏻👊🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇺🇸 — Tim McClelland (@Chiefmac3500) September 18, 2025

Well done Sinclair. Appreciate this gesture of decency. 🇺🇸📿🙏✝️ — Oklahoma Gamgee ✝️🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@cigar_vet) September 18, 2025

Thank you, Sinclair, for being a leader in decency in this moment. — Because It Matters (@bc1234matters) September 18, 2025

Thank you for your moral clarity in this moment for our country. — USAMOM13🇺🇸❤️ (@CrimsonMama15) September 18, 2025

Imagine how many more leftist heads will explode knowing there will be yet another tribute to Kirk.

***

