Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hosts’s Ouster

As expected, leftists on Bluesky and X are going completely overboard in their reaction to late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel getting the boot from ABC. Kimmel lost his job after ABC affiliates responded to pressure from viewers and advertisers to drop his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show after he lied on-air that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was MAGA. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are riling up their base with a false narrative that President Donald Trump is directly to blame, and ABC capitulated to him.

So you can guess what idiocy happened next - calls for widespread boycotts of all ABC properties. (READ)

BREAKING: Leftists on Bluesky are coordinating mass boycott campaigns of anything related to ABC in defense of Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/owovwaoLBh — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 18, 2025

Boycotting @ABC and @Disney is now a bipartisan initiative …



I can get behind this … talk about unity 🤣 — Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) September 18, 2025

It’s no secret that MAGA despises DEI Disney and ABC. They welcome leftists tearing down their own networks and companies that cater to them.

Posters know what’s up and are laughing.

Conservatives watching libs starting a boycott of Disney pic.twitter.com/YIdk0u866T — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 18, 2025

Radical liberals realizing they won't be able to watch The Handmaid's Tale if they boycott Disney and cancel their Hulu subscriptions. pic.twitter.com/U4iPG8wIpF — Dr. Danny Noonan 🏌️ (@DannyNoonanGolf) September 18, 2025

They'll have to pull out their red robes at home and do reenactments.

Even clueless leftist Wajahat Ali jumped on the bandwagon.

Every major talent that works for ABC and Disney should refuse to show up for work until Jimmy Kimmel is reinstated.



Marvel movies need to shutdown. Ditto the sitcoms.



Collective boycott.



Corporations love money more than anything, & this will really harm them and force them… — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2025

(post continues) ...to do the right thing.

“Every major talent that works for ABC and Disney should refuse to show up for work until Jimmy Kimmel is reinstated.



Marvel movies need to shutdown. Ditto the sitcoms.”



Um… good? Thank you! 🙏 — Choose Liberty (@chooseliberty_) September 18, 2025

…..omg. It’s everything we’ve ever wanted. And more. 😂😂😂 — George Washington’s Middle Finger (@kimmy1082) September 18, 2025

Hey Assahat? @Disney allows trans dudes to play "princesses". How could you be so cruel to these "major talents" https://t.co/2YkPD4mqiH — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) September 18, 2025

“Oh no not a Disney and ABC boycott” - conservatives everywhere pic.twitter.com/bi7Nt116dr — stevemur (@stevemur) September 18, 2025

Ali is just giving conservatives what they’ve always wanted.

Commenters are wondering if Disney is learning anything from this latest boycott. Nah, we doubt it.

The very people Disney pandered to for a decade or so finally being eaten by those very same people. Learn anything Disney? — Chris Kiser (@ckiser40) September 18, 2025

Wait, wait wait, who's gonna work at Disneyland if the Ls boycott Disney???? — Qunicorn2020 (@Qunicorn2020) September 18, 2025

Disneyland may be completely empty. — Jamie Oakley (@oakley_303) September 18, 2025

If that happens, thank some loony lefties and Jimmy Kimmel. You did great, guys!

