Lowering the Temperature: Rep. Maxwell Frost Says 'Fascism Is Not on the Way;...
Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go...
Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Deported to Syria or Algeria
VIP
Melania Trump’s UK Triumph: Stunning Style Steals the Spotlight in Dark Times
CNN Host Plays Video of What Kimmel Said, Then Tries to Convince Us...
'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH...
Brian Stelter Fuming His 2021 Plan to Silence Conservatives Is Being Used Against...
Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News But We've All Disappointed David...
The GOAT! --> Charlie Kirk Just Needed One Post to Drop Unfunny Jimmy...
VIP
Chuck Schumer and Dems Have Legislation to 'Protect Free Speech' (From Trump, Not...
Kash Patel's X Response to Adam Schiff Calling Him Nothing More Than an...
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEE...
The Real Reason Kimmel Got Canned! Eric Swalwell Humiliated!
HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg...

Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hosts’s Ouster

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on September 18, 2025
Townhall Media

As expected, leftists on Bluesky and X are going completely overboard in their reaction to late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel getting the boot from ABC. Kimmel lost his job after ABC affiliates responded to pressure from viewers and advertisers to drop his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show after he lied on-air that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was MAGA. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are riling up their base with a false narrative that President Donald Trump is directly to blame, and ABC capitulated to him. 

Advertisement

So you can guess what idiocy happened next - calls for widespread boycotts of all ABC properties. (READ)

It’s no secret that MAGA despises DEI Disney and ABC. They welcome leftists tearing down their own networks and companies that cater to them.

Posters know what’s up and are laughing.

They'll have to pull out their red robes at home and do reenactments.

Recommended

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
Sam J.
Advertisement

Even clueless leftist Wajahat Ali jumped on the bandwagon.

(post continues) ...to do the right thing.

Ali is just giving conservatives what they’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Commenters are wondering if Disney is learning anything from this latest boycott. Nah, we doubt it.

If that happens, thank some loony lefties and Jimmy Kimmel. You did great, guys!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ABC NEWS BLUESKY ENTERTAINMENT JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
Sam J.
Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go More Dem Narratives)
Doug P.
'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH YEAH, We Are Here FOR It
Sam J.
Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Deported to Syria or Algeria
Brett T.
Lowering the Temperature: Rep. Maxwell Frost Says 'Fascism Is Not on the Way; It Is Already Here'
Brett T.
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ Sam J.
Advertisement