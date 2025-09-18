Eleven New York City and State Officials Arrested for Obstructing ICE

Remember back in June when New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander got into a skirmish with ICE agents? Lander demanded to see a warrant and was taken into custody for impeding the arrest of a suspected illegal alien by ICE agents. The New York Times tried to downplay Lander's obstruction, saying that he was just trying to "steer a man" and "escort a migrant." Charges against Lander were dropped, and he immediately encouraged others to obstruct ICE agents. "I will absolutely go back," he said, adding, "I urge other people to do it as well. "

On Thursday, Lander absolutely did go back, and it didn't go well for him.

Happening NOW: New Yorkers Against ICE!



We are at 26 Federal Plaza, where ICE abducts immigrant New Yorkers, to demand access to the 10th floor and block ICE vans from leaving.



NYers refuse to stand by while ICE abducts our neighbors. Neither should our leaders. #ICEoutofNY pic.twitter.com/gmSahHkGbI — Brad Lander (@bradlander) September 18, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin has the rest of the story:

NEW: Per multiple ICE sources, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander & other politicians & protesters are currently trying to get into the 10th floor ICE office & holding cells at 26 Federal Plaza in NYC, while other protesters are blocking ICE vans from leaving the facility downstairs.… pic.twitter.com/v9YIufWDZ3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2025

Post from Lander announcing the protest, in which he also tags DSA (socialists).https://t.co/1NL1pDJ5Ib — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2025

Video via ICE source showing protesters being arrested by NYPD and led onto buses while detained in zip ties. pic.twitter.com/f4v0NJQnKD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2025

Looks like the politicians were arrested upstairs as well.https://t.co/EDSsWU9Die — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2025

We're not sure if Lander was among them, but we'd be surprised if he wasn't. So who exactly were they trying to bust out of ICE custody?

NEW: Per ICE these are some of the crimes committed by aliens detained on the 10th floor:



- A confirmed MS-13 member convicted of criminal possession of a weapon and DUI

- An illegal alien with 2kg of fentanyl

- Illegal alien convicted of criminal possession of a gun

- An… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2025

The post continues:

- An illegal alien with a final order of removal who was arrested for flying drones near the white house multiple times - An illegal alien convicted of drug trafficking in Switzerland

A final order of removal. We keep hearing that phrase over and over with these arrests.

Arrest all of them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 18, 2025

Protest all you want. Still happening — FatWallet (@gwehunt22) September 18, 2025

Keep them locked up! Please! — Aaron Dibert (@dibert_aaron) September 18, 2025

Federally arrest and prosecute them all. — JustBee (@brian_bee) September 18, 2025

Insurrection — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 18, 2025

Can they just lock the doors and detain them in the building for unlawful protest. Makes logistics whole lot easier. Bring the judge to them. Let them serve their sentences in the hallway. I’m

Okay with this. Let them live in the building. — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) September 18, 2025

Obstruction of the official duties of federal agents? They know EXACTLY what they're doing. It's the script. They want to put the administration in a no-win situation, and are willing to sacrifice their credibility for "The cause." — Cooking Crazy (@cookingcrazy) September 18, 2025

Exactly. The plan was to get arrested.

BREAKING: MASS ARRESTS of protesters who tried interfering and blocking ICE vehicles in NYC



ELEVEN NY city and state elected officials were also arrested by DHS pic.twitter.com/O1OOE3xPCS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2025

Here's more video to enjoy:

🚨 BREAKING: MULTIPLE NYC officials were just ARRESTED by federal police after they attempted to obstruct immigration court proceedings



They were literally saying “we shall not be moved,” and the Feds dragged them out in handcuffs 🤣



FAFO, losers. pic.twitter.com/D3wJu8hytg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2025

I'm rooting for max sentences and jail time. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 18, 2025

Keep them in jail for 3 months.



Don't just release them 30 mins later.



Teach them a lesson and make an example out of them. — Seymour Butz (@undertbleacherz) September 18, 2025

They'll all be let go, and charges will be dropped, unfortunately.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

