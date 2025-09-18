American Woman Confronted by UK Police Over Social Media Post That 'Upset Someone'
VIP
Eleven New York City and State Officials Arrested for Obstructing ICE

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 18, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Remember back in June when New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander got into a skirmish with ICE agents? Lander demanded to see a warrant and was taken into custody for impeding the arrest of a suspected illegal alien by ICE agents. The New York Times tried to downplay Lander's obstruction, saying that he was just trying to "steer a man" and "escort a migrant." Charges against Lander were dropped, and he immediately encouraged others to obstruct ICE agents. "I will absolutely go back," he said, adding, "I urge other people to do it as well. " 

On Thursday, Lander absolutely did go back, and it didn't go well for him.

Fox News' Bill Melugin has the rest of the story:

We're not sure if Lander was among them, but we'd be surprised if he wasn't. So who exactly were they trying to bust out of ICE custody?

The post continues:

- An illegal alien with a final order of removal who was arrested for flying drones near the white house multiple times

- An illegal alien convicted of drug trafficking in Switzerland

A final order of removal. We keep hearing that phrase over and over with these arrests.

Exactly. The plan was to get arrested.

Here's more video to enjoy:

They'll all be let go, and charges will be dropped, unfortunately.

***

