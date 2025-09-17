CRINGE: UK TV Station Copies Gavin Newsom Press Office Account Trying to Parody Donald Trump

VIP
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on September 17, 2025
Imgflip

President Donald Trump is currently visiting the U.K. with First Lady Melania Trump and met with King Charles on Wednesday.

As this editor wrote the other night, the publicly funded Channel 4 in Britain was prepared to welcome the president on Wednesday with a marathon TV show called "Trump vs. the Truth," which promised viewers the "longest uninterrupted reel of untruths ever broadcast on television.” Yes, the UK's mainstream media, including the BBC, is just as biased as ours.

Channel 4, taking a cue from the Gavin Newsom Press Office Account, decided to publicize the show on X with posts satirizing Trump's posts on Truth Social.

In fact, the "genius" and her crew at Gavin Newsom Press Office caught on and decided to play along.

Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got Dusty In Here REAL Fast)
Doug P.
For instance, when the prime minister recently claimed that his number one priority was putting an end to illegal migration?

There was some debate about whether the intern who posted this had pink or blue hair, but it's pretty said when you're doing a bit that's already been played out by Gavin Newsom's crew.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

