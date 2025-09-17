CRINGE: UK TV Station Copies Gavin Newsom Press Office Account Trying to Parody Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is currently visiting the U.K. with First Lady Melania Trump and met with King Charles on Wednesday.

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/WbsbuprR05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2025

As this editor wrote the other night, the publicly funded Channel 4 in Britain was prepared to welcome the president on Wednesday with a marathon TV show called "Trump vs. the Truth," which promised viewers the "longest uninterrupted reel of untruths ever broadcast on television.” Yes, the UK's mainstream media, including the BBC, is just as biased as ours.

Channel 4, taking a cue from the Gavin Newsom Press Office Account, decided to publicize the show on X with posts satirizing Trump's posts on Truth Social.

TONIGHT ON THE FAILING CHANNEL 4 (EVEN WORSE THAN ITV) THEY ARE SHOWING MORE THAN 100 ‘UNTRUTHS’ TOLD BY YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP. THIS IS FAKE NEWS BY THE MSM AND AN ATTACK ON YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT (DONALD J TRUMP)! DO NOT WATCH AT 10PM!!! — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 17, 2025

In fact, the "genius" and her crew at Gavin Newsom Press Office caught on and decided to play along.

WHY IS CHANNEL 4 COPYING ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM??? I AM THE LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD! CEASE AND DESIST!!! — GCN https://t.co/yZO6twgxSr — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 17, 2025

You guys sound rattled. — Ju 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Rockntroll4life) September 17, 2025

Yeah but the only issue is, I haven't watched channel 4 since 2011 , why break a habit? — OCGLeaks (@OCGLeaksUK) September 17, 2025

I'd rather watch people 🔪🍆 pic.twitter.com/y90YjHnbXn — Mike Middleton (@defi_aabcd) September 17, 2025

Can’t wait for 100 LIES by @Keir_Starmer — Paul B 🇬🇧 🔴 (@pauldbowen) September 17, 2025

For instance, when the prime minister recently claimed that his number one priority was putting an end to illegal migration?

Is this account now being run by a 12 year old? — Andrew Haynes (@estnonmeaculpa) September 17, 2025

Whoever posted this definitely has blue hair and glasses — J4ck Degen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jackcryptoUK) September 17, 2025

Jesus is this meant to be funny, sorry Channel 4 id rather pepper spray my eyes and throw myself into a bush of nettles than watch your channel — Skbytes (@skbytes) September 17, 2025

There was an attempt — Inedible Slop (@Inedibleslop) September 17, 2025

Is this supposed to be funny? Incisive? ‘Cos actually, it’s pathetic. — Anne Webb (@a_webb) September 17, 2025

You alright, should someone call somebody? — East of Elgin (@EastofElgin) September 17, 2025

There was some debate about whether the intern who posted this had pink or blue hair, but it's pretty said when you're doing a bit that's already been played out by Gavin Newsom's crew.

