Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political Assassinations

We're against doxxing her at Twitchy, so it's been difficult navigating some of these vile posts about Charlie Kirk's assassination a week ago. Fortunately, in many cases, the ghouls were dumb enough to post their celebrations on social media under their real names. In other cases, the story's just too good not to post about.

If you know anything about Ohio, Oberlin College is one of the most woke institutions of higher learning in the country. Oberlin is where foreign students complained about the cafeteria serving culturally "disrespectful" food, and African American students requested special, segregated black-only "safe-spaces" across campus, and an $8.20 an hour stipend for leaders of black student protests.

Check out this Oberlin student's hot take on Kirk's assassination. She told her professor that there should be more political assassinations.

Hot take on the charlie kirk situation pic.twitter.com/Ux0NE7LS50 — shellshock (@shellshockkk) September 15, 2025

BREAKING - This college student was asked by her professor for a hot take on Charlie Kirk’s death and said, “We need to bring back political assassinations, some people should be afraid to express their opinion,” which she says the professor agreed with and defended her. pic.twitter.com/eO8MkMeUD1 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 16, 2025

Under the name "Comrade Julia" on social media, she said, "the teacher defended me and after class he said he agreed with me so all is well #charliekirk."

Here's the professor:

🚨 Professor Marc J. Blecher, Oberlin College, 'Revolution, Socialism and Reform in China.'



I'd like to know more about his "hot take" on Charlie Kirk's murder, and why he agreed with this student when it comes to needing more "political assassinations" in America.@FBI https://t.co/LDrHjzHJd6 pic.twitter.com/LLRtfcCTTm — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) September 17, 2025

Oberlin, what a surprise. — Missy (@mirandamelendy) September 16, 2025

Also: This woman is the personification of Maoist thought.



Her existence answers the question: "What if Mao's Little Red Book were to be embodied in a young woman? What would that person be like?" — Echte Vent Bent (@EchteVentBent) September 16, 2025

This is the perfect example and embodiment of what universities are doing to students minds.



Notice how she says exactly what they want, CHOOSE OUR WAY, because we that’s what we tell you is progress and the right way and any dissent must be silenced, any means necessary. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 16, 2025

Comrade Julia claims to be a first-generation Chinese American, but she sounds more Chinese to us.

This is so demented it seems borderline parody, but literally nothing shocks me at this point with these people. — Ryan 'Justin Case' (@RyanJC2009) September 16, 2025

She's a Maoist, who was reading Mao's writings in class as if they were a textbook rather than part of a cautionary horror story. And she's upset that "white men" disagree with...Mao. Yeah. — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) September 16, 2025

Is this a skit? It is so outrageous that it almost seems impossible to pretend to be something other than that. A Chinese girl, deeply integrated into American culture, propagating 1st class CCP ideology? Somebody, please: pinch me. — Stefan Marquis (@nonmecensorem) September 16, 2025

Way to only spew what you have heard but to take what Charlie said out of context. Then, you double down and justify assassination — TimsPyramidTherapy (@TimsPyramid) September 15, 2025

All it shows is she is a racist who is capable of encouraging violence against people with whom she disagrees. — Shazzbott_1369 (@1369Shazzbott) September 15, 2025

What kind of professor kicks off the "Revolution, Socialism and Reform in China" class by soliciting hot takes about the assassination of an American? The kind they hire at Oberlin, apparently.

***

Editor's Note: Higher education should be about education, not indoctrination.

