Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political Assassinations

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 17, 2025
We're against doxxing her at Twitchy, so it's been difficult navigating some of these vile posts about Charlie Kirk's assassination a week ago. Fortunately, in many cases, the ghouls were dumb enough to post their celebrations on social media under their real names. In other cases, the story's just too good not to post about. 

If you know anything about Ohio, Oberlin College is one of the most woke institutions of higher learning in the country. Oberlin is where foreign students complained about the cafeteria serving culturally "disrespectful" food, and African American students requested special, segregated black-only "safe-spaces" across campus, and an $8.20 an hour stipend for leaders of black student protests. 

Check out this Oberlin student's hot take on Kirk's assassination. She told her professor that there should be more political assassinations.

Under the name "Comrade Julia" on social media, she said, "the teacher defended me and after class he said he agreed with me so all is well #charliekirk."

Here's the professor:

Comrade Julia claims to be a first-generation Chinese American, but she sounds more Chinese to us.

What kind of professor kicks off the "Revolution, Socialism and Reform in China" class by soliciting hot takes about the assassination of an American? The kind they hire at Oberlin, apparently.

***

Editor's Note: Higher education should be about education, not indoctrination.

