James Woods, Sean Duffy Call Out Pilot Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

One thing we've learned is that there are a whole lot of people from all walks of life celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk: teachers, police chiefs, government officials, doctors … the list goes on. Are these really the people we want to trust to educate our children and to look after our safety and health?

We're highlighting this particular case because it caught the attention of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Plus, you get the bonus of James Woods.

American Airlines responded:

Oh no, right-wing cancel culture!

Duffy chimed in:

His post continues:

… cannot tolerate that behavior.

We heal as a country when we send the message that glorifying political violence is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!

Why did professionals rush to their iPhones to make their giddiness about Kirk's assassination part of the public record? If you do have these evil thoughts in your head, could you manage to keep them there?

Again, you'd think professional people would have the self-control not to spread their joy all over the internet.

