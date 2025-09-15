James Woods, Sean Duffy Call Out Pilot Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

One thing we've learned is that there are a whole lot of people from all walks of life celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk: teachers, police chiefs, government officials, doctors … the list goes on. Are these really the people we want to trust to educate our children and to look after our safety and health?

We're highlighting this particular case because it caught the attention of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Plus, you get the bonus of James Woods.

Steve Holmes, a pilot for @AmericanAir, says he is sorry Charlie Kirk got shot “in your fat fucking face,” mocking his death as “the cost of our liberty.” Is this normal, American? Passengers will be concerned that yet another pilot of yours is so shameless, hateful and reckless. pic.twitter.com/PJmbIJe7Ks — MILO (@Nero) September 12, 2025

American Airlines responded:

American Airlines condemns violence of any kind. Furthermore, hate-related or hostile behavior runs contrary to our purpose, which is to care for people on life’s journey. Any such behavior is unacceptable, and we have already initiated action to address this with our team. — americanair (@AmericanAir) September 13, 2025

Oh no, right-wing cancel culture!

Duffy chimed in:

American Airlines pilots who were caught celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk have been immediately grounded and removed from service by @AmericanAir.



This behavior is disgusting and they should be fired.



Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public… https://t.co/nq2B3G84hu — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 13, 2025

His post continues:

… cannot tolerate that behavior. We heal as a country when we send the message that glorifying political violence is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!

Why did professionals rush to their iPhones to make their giddiness about Kirk's assassination part of the public record? If you do have these evil thoughts in your head, could you manage to keep them there?

How can a pilot, of all people, have such little self-control? Same with all the doctors who were caught celebrating. Truly frightening. — Lee Ritz, MD (Ob/Vee/Us) (@lee_ritz) September 13, 2025

Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! @SecDuffy



🇺🇸✝️🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸💋Drake👠 (@Pitpass) September 13, 2025

How can passengers feel safe knowing there are extremists that celebrate the deaths of those like them piloting their planes and in control of life/death over them? — Erich Reimer (@ErichReimer) September 13, 2025

Again, you'd think professional people would have the self-control not to spread their joy all over the internet.

