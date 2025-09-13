NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Pa...
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie...
Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News...
'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending
Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative...
Democrat Consultant Called Charlie Kirk’s College Campaign a ‘Campus Martyr Tour’ Days Bef...
VIP
Sunday's Promise: Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith and the Power of the Gospel
Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an...
A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified
MSNBC Ghouls Were Calling Charlie Kirk a Coward and a Baby Two Weeks...
VIP
Rolling Stone Shredded After Whining About People Losing Jobs for 'Criticizing Charlie Kir...
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric

NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

As Twitchy recently reported, the president-elect of the prestigious Oxford Union debating society hasn't apologized for celebrating the assassination of Turning Point Founder Charlie Kirk on social media. He's merely said that his words — "CHARLIE KIRK GOT SHOT LET'S F**KING GO" — "were no less insensitive than his." And this clown, who debated Kirk in May, is supposed to preside over the "last bastion of free speech."

Advertisement

Someone else who was supposed to debate Kirk was streamer Hasan Piker, but since Kirk can no longer debate because he was assassinated, the New York Times has decided to publish what Piker "would have said" to Kirk. Maybe they can pull a Jim Acosta and have Piker debate an AI Charlie Kirk.

By the way, here's Piker (language warning):

Sure, let's give this guy a guest essay.

"I Was Supposed to Debate Charlie Kirk. Here's What I Would Have Said." Sick.

Recommended

Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence
justmindy
Advertisement

That's a given.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence
justmindy
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political Opponents
Brett T.
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie Kirk's
Brett T.
Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Roommate
FuzzyChimp
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence justmindy
Advertisement