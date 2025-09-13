David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Sunday's Promise: Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith and the Power of the Gospel
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White Male

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As you read on Twitchy earlier, new reporting from Fox News' Brooke Singman, and detailed by RedState's Jennifer Van Laar, suggests that Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, was living with a transgender partner. Our own Fuzzy Chimp reported earlier that the FBI confirmed that Robinson was in a "romantic relationship" with a transgender individual who is transitioning from male to female.

Eric Swalwell is an idiot. Yes, he did say that violence has never been the answer. But not before saying that the shooter was "a straight white male" from a Republican family that voted for Donald Trump.

OK, well then, it doesn't matter that Kirk's killer had a transgender boyfriend who came from a Republican family who said he was far left and full of hate. Violence is never the answer. 

We see what you were trying to do, Eric.

Editor’s Note: Like so many Democrat politicians and their radical supporters, Eric Swalwell is an idiot.

