Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White Male

As you read on Twitchy earlier, new reporting from Fox News' Brooke Singman, and detailed by RedState's Jennifer Van Laar, suggests that Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, was living with a transgender partner. Our own Fuzzy Chimp reported earlier that the FBI confirmed that Robinson was in a "romantic relationship" with a transgender individual who is transitioning from male to female.

Eric Swalwell is an idiot. Yes, he did say that violence has never been the answer. But not before saying that the shooter was "a straight white male" from a Republican family that voted for Donald Trump.

It doesn’t matter that Kirk’s killer was a straight white male.



Or that he was from a Republican family that voted for Donald Trump.



Violence has NEVER been the answer. https://t.co/CUB1GYGYa1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 12, 2025

This so disgusting — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 13, 2025

You are beneath pondscum. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 13, 2025

He's a raging leftist with a male girlfriend. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) September 13, 2025

Well this didn’t age well. — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) September 13, 2025

You’re an evil piece of trash willfully lying to your dumb followers to make them think the killer was a Republican when he’s absolutely a leftist. His friends admit he was radicalized to the far left, that he was the only leftist in his family and HE HAD A TRANSGENDER BOYFRIEND. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 13, 2025

By straight do you mean he was dating another man and that man masqueraded as a woman? — RustySpinner (@InstructorRight) September 13, 2025

You are such a lying sack of shit scumbag. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 12, 2025

Most straight white males don't live with their transgender girlfriends. — NotWokeAWAKE (@Awakeartistk) September 13, 2025

None of this is true. Literally none of this. — Tracey (@traceylyno) September 13, 2025

OK, well then, it doesn't matter that Kirk's killer had a transgender boyfriend who came from a Republican family who said he was far left and full of hate. Violence is never the answer.

We see what you were trying to do, Eric.

Did not age well — CHASE GEISER (@realchasegeiser) September 13, 2025

Editor’s Note: Like so many Democrat politicians and their radical supporters, Eric Swalwell is an idiot.

