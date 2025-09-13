Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and...
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White...
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Pa...
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie...
Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News...
'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending
Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative...
Democrat Consultant Called Charlie Kirk’s College Campaign a ‘Campus Martyr Tour’ Days Bef...
VIP
Sunday's Promise: Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith and the Power of the Gospel
Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an...

David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We all know that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated this week at a campus event at Utah Valley University, where he was doing what he did best: talk, listen, and debate.

Advertisement

But forget about Charlie Kirk for a second … what does this all mean for gun-grabber David Hogg? We've all been asking.

Yes, were Hogg to be assassinated by a crazed right-winger, exploit the worldwide grief over his murder to primary Democrats who don't push gun control hard enough. We're glad to have this information.

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and Mockery
justmindy
Advertisement

No right-winger is going to shoot and kill David Hogg. First, conservatives don't do that, and second, nobody cares.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DAVID HOGG GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and Mockery
justmindy
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Brett T.
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White Male
Brett T.
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence
justmindy
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political Opponents
Brett T.
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie Kirk's
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and Mockery justmindy
Advertisement