David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger

We all know that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated this week at a campus event at Utah Valley University, where he was doing what he did best: talk, listen, and debate.

Advertisement

But forget about Charlie Kirk for a second … what does this all mean for gun-grabber David Hogg? We've all been asking.

If I ever get killed by one of these right wingers politicize the fuck out of my death immediately (I’m talking before my blood runs cold) and use it to pass as many gun laws as possible and raise as much money as you can to primary Dems who refuse to support gun laws. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 13, 2025

Yes, were Hogg to be assassinated by a crazed right-winger, exploit the worldwide grief over his murder to primary Democrats who don't push gun control hard enough. We're glad to have this information.

Do you still want your body left on the steps of the Capitol? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 13, 2025

Yes, Charlie Kirk got murdered and it's all about you. But, that's why everyone's heard of you in the first place, right? You used your classmates getting murdered as a marketing tool. You're a sociopath. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 13, 2025

There it is, straight from Hogg. Not about mourning, not about justice, about weaponizing death for politics.



We don’t exploit casualties, we honor them. Using bodies as campaign props isn’t leadership, it’s opportunism. Your agenda isn’t safety, it’s control. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 13, 2025

Nobody is worried about you talking, because you’re a fucking moron.



We want you to talk. You talking makes more Trump voters.



We are also not violent like you and your ilk.



Don’t compare yourself to Charlie, you are an insignificant shitstain. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) September 13, 2025

It’s very surprising for you to act like the victim when someone else gets shot. — Magills (@magills_) September 13, 2025

Kirk was a target because he was a very impactful and effective force.



I think you'll be fine — FDO Industries (@FDholsters) September 13, 2025

I can't believe you're trying to make this about you.



After this week's events of left-wing terrorism and left-wing celebration of Charlie Kirk's death, you're STILL somehow pretending to be the victim.



You have absolutely no shame, David...It's incredible. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) September 13, 2025

David, you’re not an actual hero to anyone. Unlike Charlie. Don’t pretend otherwise. He was beloved by millions. People see you as a joke. — Chris (@chriswithans) September 13, 2025

No right-winger is going to shoot and kill David Hogg. First, conservatives don't do that, and second, nobody cares.

***