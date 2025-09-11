March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday, But …

Here's an angle we haven't heard yet: Parkland survivor and March for Our Lives founder Cameron Kasky has called the assassination of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University a "school shooting." He then goes on to say we barely talked about the killing of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. ABC News seems to think that President Trump didn't even recognize or acknowledge it, even though he immediately put out a statement calling it "horrible."

We know more about Hortman's killer than we do about the would-be assassin who shot Trump in the head in Butler, Pennsylvania.

I have repeatedly condemned the school shooting in which Charlie Kirk was assassinated, but it’s worth highlighting that the political assassination of Minnesota Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman was barely talked about at all. https://t.co/i29cEW8P1S — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) September 11, 2025

This was NOT a school shooting. It was an assassination. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) September 11, 2025

This is the first and only time you’ve mentioned her. — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) September 11, 2025

Dipshit — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 11, 2025

It would serve you well to go do a simple internet search of her name. It was reported on and talked about quite a lot. For days. — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) September 11, 2025

Yes, but did the New York Yankees hold a moment of silence for her?

School shooting? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) September 11, 2025

“School shooting?” — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) September 11, 2025

I remember this being talked about a lot. Please stop lying and using other people for petty political jabs. — TKA (@TkaPublishing) September 11, 2025

Should have been talked about more, but why was it quieted down? I wonder if Tim Waltz muffled it. But still, they did catch the bad guy and prevented several other planned attacks. Charlie's assassin is still at large. Not a good thing. — Jeff Fitzmaurice (@steelaworkn) September 11, 2025

Cameron this isn't rocket science. Charlie was a political figure known throughout the United States and many parts of the world. — TexasPharmD (@TexasPharmD) September 11, 2025

As the media explained when ignoring Kermit Gosnell's abortion clinic filled with jars of babies' feet, the Minnesota shooting was a "local news story."

“School shooting”



“but”



Suck a bag. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) September 11, 2025

