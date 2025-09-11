March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday, But …

Jonathan Chait’s Trump Derangement Syndrome: Stage 4, No Cure, Blaming Trump for Everythin...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Here's an angle we haven't heard yet: Parkland survivor and March for Our Lives founder Cameron Kasky has called the assassination of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University a "school shooting." He then goes on to say we barely talked about the killing of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. ABC News seems to think that President Trump didn't even recognize or acknowledge it, even though he immediately put out a statement calling it "horrible."

We know more about Hortman's killer than we do about the would-be assassin who shot Trump in the head in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Yes, but did the New York Yankees hold a moment of silence for her?

As the media explained when ignoring Kermit Gosnell's abortion clinic filled with jars of babies' feet, the Minnesota shooting was a "local news story."

***

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK GUN VIOLENCE MINNESOTA

