Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk...
Raw Emotion: Charlie Sheen and Joe Rogan Show How America Should Have Reacted...
'You're A Terrorist': J.K. Rowling Has A Message For Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's...
Jim Acosta Tells Michael Fanone There's 'Absolutely Disgraceful' Exploitation of Charlie K...
Video: Vice President JD Vance Helps Carry Charlie Kirk's Casket Onto Air Force...
Trump Showed Up at Yankee Stadium and TDS Lefties Will NOT Like What...
VIP
I Should Have Stayed Off TikTok: The Alarming Response to Charlie Kirk’s Death
What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Oh No: Ireland and Spain Won't Participate in 2026 Eurovision Contest If Israel...
VIP
Al Green Blames Trump for Political Violence Because He Once Directed a Specific...
Super Zero: New DC Comics Series 'RED HOOD' Cancelled After Trans Writer Celebrated...
Ezra Klein’s Olive Branch to Charlie Kirk Gets Ex-Bernie Staffer Briahna Joy Gray’s...
Jonathan Chait’s Trump Derangement Syndrome: Stage 4, No Cure, Blaming Trump for Everythin...
March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday...

AOC Postpones Rally, Says She Knew She Accepted a Certain Level of Risk

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Enough about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. People like Jim Acosta say that the Right is engaged in "absolutely disgraceful" exploitation of his murder and worries that we're now taking the path toward "an eye for an eye."

Advertisement

Axios, too, is looking over its shoulder in the wake of Kirk's killing, and reaching out to those who are postponing events and rallies, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. AOC knew she was taking a big risk when she assumed the position of congresswoman.

She knows the struggle. Remember when a man approached her in 2022 as she was ascending the Capitol steps, and a man said, "Hot, hot, hot like a tamale! See my favorite big booty Latina AOC!" It's dangerous out there.

Recommended

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Brett T.
Advertisement

Remember when she barricaded herself in her office on January 6 because the MAGA mob was pounding on her door and was going to rape and kill her? But it turned out to be Capitol security, and there were no rioters in the office building she was in?

Axios seems to think that Ben Shapiro is canceling events too, but as he said this morning, "To those who would stop us, I have two words: F**K YOU."

***

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Brett T.
Raw Emotion: Charlie Sheen and Joe Rogan Show How America Should Have Reacted to Charlie Kirk’s Murder
Warren Squire
'You're A Terrorist': J.K. Rowling Has A Message For Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Murder
Amy
Trump Showed Up at Yankee Stadium and TDS Lefties Will NOT Like What Happened Next
Doug P.
Jim Acosta Tells Michael Fanone There's 'Absolutely Disgraceful' Exploitation of Charlie Kirk's Murder
Brett T.
Ezra Klein’s Olive Branch to Charlie Kirk Gets Ex-Bernie Staffer Briahna Joy Gray’s Claws Out
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death? Brett T.
Advertisement