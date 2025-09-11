AOC Postpones Rally, Says She Knew She Accepted a Certain Level of Risk

Enough about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. People like Jim Acosta say that the Right is engaged in "absolutely disgraceful" exploitation of his murder and worries that we're now taking the path toward "an eye for an eye."

Advertisement

Axios, too, is looking over its shoulder in the wake of Kirk's killing, and reaching out to those who are postponing events and rallies, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. AOC knew she was taking a big risk when she assumed the position of congresswoman.

"From the moment I was elected, I have felt that I accept a certain level of risk in doing this job," AOC told reporters today after postponing an upcoming rally. https://t.co/csYkoOIYLF — Axios (@axios) September 11, 2025

Enough about me. Let's talk about me. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 11, 2025

You get in there and make it about you, guys. — a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) September 11, 2025

AOC, the biggest victim pic.twitter.com/YkpdaUcYAf — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) September 11, 2025

Is she afraid a lunatic leftist is going to come after her? — ItsSecret (@ItsSecret1984) September 11, 2025

She knows the struggle. Remember when a man approached her in 2022 as she was ascending the Capitol steps, and a man said, "Hot, hot, hot like a tamale! See my favorite big booty Latina AOC!" It's dangerous out there.

Naturally she tries to make this whole tragedy about herself..... — John Randall (@fresnophile) September 11, 2025

Reached for comment, @AOC eloquently stated, “ME ME ME ME ME, ME ME ME, and also ME ME ME ME ME.” — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) September 11, 2025

She wasn’t even in danger when she claimed ahe was in danger.



But of course she has to make any issue about herself and how she is always the ‘victim’. — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) September 12, 2025

Remember when she barricaded herself in her office on January 6 because the MAGA mob was pounding on her door and was going to rape and kill her? But it turned out to be Capitol security, and there were no rioters in the office building she was in?

You probably believed her lame story about January 6 too — Don Elton (@delton) September 12, 2025

She has nothing to worry about. It's her supporters killing everyone — jim rowe (@jimrowe77268) September 11, 2025

Axios seems to think that Ben Shapiro is canceling events too, but as he said this morning, "To those who would stop us, I have two words: F**K YOU."

***