I Should Have Stayed Off TikTok: The Alarming Response to Charlie Kirk’s Death
What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Oh No: Ireland and Spain Won't Participate in 2026 Eurovision Contest If Israel...
Al Green Blames Trump for Political Violence Because He Once Directed a Specific...
Super Zero: New DC Comics Series 'RED HOOD' Cancelled After Trans Writer Celebrated...
Ezra Klein’s Olive Branch to Charlie Kirk Gets Ex-Bernie Staffer Briahna Joy Gray’s...
Jonathan Chait’s Trump Derangement Syndrome: Stage 4, No Cure, Blaming Trump for Everythin...
March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday...

Jim Acosta Tells Michael Fanone There's 'Absolutely Disgraceful' Exploitation of Charlie Kirk's Murder

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 11, 2025
We don't know why we're giving Jim Acosta any oxygen — you know he only has viewers so they can capture clips like this one and shame him. Acosta had on of all people, former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone to talk about exploiting an event. Acosta thinks it's "absolutely disgraceful" how the Right is "exploiting" the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. "People on the far right are going to use this moment," Acosta told Fanone, who certainly couldn't be accused of exploiting January 6 to further his career.

NOW Acosta is worried about "an eye for an eye." Save it.

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Brett T.
But he got an owie.

It's astounding to see how many liberals think that conservative rhetoric was responsible for the assassination of Kirk. 

